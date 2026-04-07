CA: North Bay coordinated transit service set to launch

A plan that aims to streamline transit services along the Highway 101 corridor in the North Bay is rolling out this month.

The Marin-Sonoma Coordinated Transit Service plan is restructuring bus and train operations as if managed by a single agency, eliminating redundancies. Changes are set to take effect April 12.

“By aligning schedules, strengthening timed transfers, and expanding service where it’s needed most, we are delivering a more seamless rider experience across Marin and Sonoma — and better connections into San Francisco,” said Sonoma County Supervisor Chris Coursey, chair of the SMART board. “This is regional collaboration that will pay dividends for the communities we serve.”

Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit is taking a big role in the change.

Trains will roll earlier in the morning and later at night with increased midday service to provide synced transfers with local bus lines.

Train service will increase from 42 trips to 48 trips on weekdays between 3:56 a.m. and 11:21 p.m. The train currently runs from 4:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Weekend service will increase from 16 trips to 24 trips running between 7:08 a.m. and 11:14 p.m.

“This change, it’s really about making the SMART system more useful throughout the entire day,” said Julia Gonzalez, spokesperson for Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit. “It offers more flexibility for work, errands and everyday travel, making the system more reliable.”

The plan was formed after six transit operators and three funding agencies came together in 2024 to take a closer look at improving public transportation in the two counties. Transit operators said the addition of the SMART rail highlighted the need to rethink how they coordinate with each other.

A study by the consulting firm Nelson/Nygaard found that Golden Gate Transit bus and the SMART train are duplicating services. It also found that the train has become the more popular choice of travel between Sonoma and Marin.

The study also said the Highway 101 corridor is overserved, with too many bus routes carrying too few riders. Local bus routes also need to have better connections to SMART, the study said.

Anne Richman, executive director of the Transportation Authority of Marin, said the plan was “really rooted in the realization that the pandemic changed travel patterns.”

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic put the world on lockdown, and people stopped commuting to offices. While many workplaces have returned to the office, working from home is still trending, and the times of day and frequency that people commute are different than before.

“This was a realization that the world around us is changing and the transit operators would be wise to adjust and meet the current needs,” Richman said.

Because of the increased train service, Golden Gate Transit, which offers regional bus routes between the North Bay and San Francisco, is making some major adjustments.

Golden Gate Transit Route 101 is increasing frequency between the San Rafael Transit Center and San Francisco. Buses will run every 30 minutes all day and every 15 minutes during peak weekday periods.

The Route 101 bus will run in Novato every 60 minutes every day and every 30 minutes on peak days. Route 101 will no longer run north past Novato into Sonoma County. That service is being replaced by the increased SMART service. Sonoma County riders can make connections to Golden Gate Transit or the Marin ferry to get to San Francisco.

Southern Marin to San Francisco services are also changing. Three trips will be added to Route 132.

Routes 130 and 150 in southern Marin will be eliminated. Route 120 replaces both, starting in Strawberry Village, through Sausalito and then to San Francisco every 30 minutes most of the day. There will be timed connections with Marin Transit Route 71 in Marin City.

Route 172 will serve as the Sonoma County commuter bus, running every 20 to 30 minutes during peak periods.

Route 580 trips will be faster and more direct with express service from Bellam Boulevard in San Rafael to Point Richmond with more trips.

“Riders traveling to and from San Francisco will also have more options with connections to Golden Gate Transit buses and ferries in Marin County,” said Paolo Cosulich-Schwartz, spokesperson for the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

Cosulich-Schwartz said all participating agencies will monitor the plan to see how it is working.

Marin Transit, the county’s fixed-route bus provider, is also making changes, but with a focus on improved connections and transfers at key stops like the San Rafael Transit Center, Marin City and the San Marin SMART station, said Robert Betts, the agency’s general manager.

“Timed transfers, coupled with coordinated Clipper fare transfers, will offer riders a seamless experience when traveling within and outside Marin County,” he said.

Sonoma County bus providers are also making changes to improve connections to SMART.

© 2026 The Marin Independent Journal (Novato, Calif.).

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