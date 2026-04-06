PA: CMU expert: NFL Draft a 'stress test' for Pittsburgh transportation system

On a normal midweek spring day, it’s not unusual to have rush-hour traffic backed up in almost every direction on the roads and bridges heading into or out of Downtown Pittsburgh.

So what does that mean for the NFL Draft, when planners say up to 700,000 visitors could flood the Golden Triangle and North Shore over three days, April 23-25?

There will be challenges, said Sean Qian, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Carnegie Mellon University and director of the university’s Mobility Data Analytics Center.

But if draft visitors follow recommendations to use public transportation, walk or bike where they can and bring along an extra dose of patience, everyone should make it through Saturday’s selection of Mr. Irrelevant (the last player chosen in the draft) without too much difficulty.

‘Stress test’

Under normal circumstances, Mr. Qian said, Pittsburgh’s physical environment makes road travel different. That’s because the hills and bridges create natural choke points and funnel into a triangle Downtown, limiting motorists’ options.

Additionally, the two main areas of activity for the draft will be separated by the Allegheny River. The North Shore will feature a huge stage and viewing area where draft picks are announced, and Point State Park will feature everything football at the NFL Draft Experience.

As a result, a series of roads and parking facilities won’t be available in both areas, and the Roberto Clemente Bridge will be used only as a pedestrian connection between the two sites. The Gateway Clipper Fleet also will provide boat shuttles between the venues.

That layout will reduce travel and parking options that already are limited, Mr. Qian said.

“If truly 700,000 people are added to the highways around Pittsburgh, then we are all doomed,” Mr. Qian said. “The crowds for the draft are really going to be a stress test for the City of Pittsburgh.

“Even adding a few percentage points of traffic can really jam traffic here, slow things down. These additional miles would be emphasized when the roadway is so congested.”

For Mr. Qian, that also means staying away from ride-hailing services such as Uber and Lyft during the draft. Those services may do the driving for you, but they often use surge pricing during large events, and they don’t have any secret routes to follow, resulting in more vehicles operating in the same finite space.

“I guess I don’t think Uber and Lyft are a good idea in situations like this,” he said.

Mr. Qian also is not a fan of apps such as Waze or Google Maps, which are supposed to help drivers navigate around traffic delays. They work reasonably well during minor situations, he said, but they often are half an hour or more behind current conditions. And they tend to send everyone on the same detour route, creating another delay.

Additionally, the limited parking that will be available likely will come at a stiff price. For example, Rivers Casino – a short walk from the North Shore stage – is selling spaces with unlimited in-and-out privileges for $500.

Still manageable

That doesn’t mean the large crowds inevitably will face massive gridlock during the draft, Mr. Qian said. With good planning, using public transit as much as possible and being patient, it won’t be impossible to move around the city during the draft.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit will establish four temporary bus routes called Football Flyers that will use park-and-ride lots to provide special service during the draft using the East, South and West busways and north HOV lanes. They will operate every 15 minutes the first two days and every half hour on the third day.

The rides will cost the normal $2.75, with a special $25 pass available for unlimited use during the three-day event. Their loop through Downtown and the North Shore will provide free rides to patrons in those areas.

The agency’s light rail service from the South Hills will provide free rides every 15 minutes throughout the draft through a sponsorship by the Sheetz convenience store chain

Mr. Qian joined draft organizers in pushing visitors to use public transit instead of driving themselves. Transit will have its limits – even PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman said recently that riders may have to wait a trip or two for their turn – but it’s better than searching endlessly for a rare parking spot that could require a bank loan.

“[Public transit] is pretty limited by how many buses it can provide,” Mr. Qian said. “But we should still use as much public transit as possible. Use walking or biking, not private vehicles.”

After the draft is over, Mr. Qian is interested in finding out how well the transportation plan worked and what lessons can be shared with other cities hosting major events.

So will Mr. Qian venture into the draft weekend activities here?

“I haven’t decided yet,” he said. “I want to enjoy Downtown. I also don’t want to find myself stuck in traffic.

“I’m open to it. I want to look at the traffic conditions before I decide.”

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