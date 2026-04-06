PA: Public sessions announced to review Berks transportation improvement plans

The Reading Area Transportation Study Coordinating Committee is inviting the public to review planning documents that will shape road and bridge projects in Berks County — as well as bicycle and pedestrian movement and transit — for the next four years and beyond.

The planning group known as RATS opened the monthlong public review period on March 22 for the proposed 2027-30 Transportation Improvement Plan and the proposed 2027-50 Long Range Transportation Plan.

The public is also invited to review and comment on drafts of related documents including the Air Quality Conformity Analysis, and the Community Demographic Assessment.

Together, these documents list various road, public transit, and off-road transportation projects and planning efforts in Berks. The Long Range TIP provides detailed background materials on Berks County’s land use, demographics and transportation system, and makes recommendations for addressing deficiencies and new issues.

The four-year TIP serves as a capital budget and provides details on transportation projects to be undertaken during that time.

The long-range plan anticipates spending $2.3 billion over the next 23 years, said Alan PIper, county transportation planner.

About $464 million is programmed in the four-year plan for 102 projects — 89 of which are highway and bridge projects — estimated to cost $285 million. The funding is programmed in phases through 2030 for engineering, right-of-way acquisition and construction.

Among the projects is the next phase of Route 222 widening, including two new roundabouts to be built between Route 73 and Route 663 in Maidencreek and Richmond townships.

The plans were developed with input from elected municipal officials, county officials, PennDOT, BARTA and groups representing various interests including the cycling community.

The long-range plan must be consistent with the state’s transportation plans, programs and policies and the policies and objectives of the Berks County Comprehensive Plan.

A series of public meetings was held in 2025 to gather ideas and input at the start of the updating process.

The current public review period extends through April 24.

Four public meetings, including two virtual sessions, are scheduled. The first meeting is scheduled for April 7 at 1:30 p.m. in the first-floor conference room of the Berks County South Campus, 400 E. Wyomissing Ave., Mohnton.

The other sessions:

April 14: In-person session at 6 p.m. in the Harvest Room of the Berks County Agricultural Center, 1238 County Welfare Road, Bern Township.

April 21: virtual session at 11 a.m. via Teams (registration required).

April 21: virtual session at 6 p.m. via Teams (registration required).

To receive the link for the virtual session, go to https://arcg.is/0XO4Wy1

The planning staff must review and respond to all comments before RATS approves the plan in late May, Piper said.

The approved TIP must be submitted to PennDOT to be incorporated into the state’s highway transportation improvement plan before the fall so it can be funded starting in 2027, Piper said

To access documents online:

https://shorturl.at/W3g7z (four-year TiP)

https://shorturl.at/ckTdp (2027-2050 TiP, Air Quality Conformity Analysis, Community Demographic Assessment)

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