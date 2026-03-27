Weld County extends Via Mobility Transit agreement through end of 2026

The Weld County Board of Commissioners extended the county’s professional services agreement with Via Mobility Transit Services (Via) to continue to provide transit service to individuals with disabilities or those aged 60 or older. The agreement, which runs through Dec. 31, 2026, will allow the service to continue serving those in unincorporated Weld County, as well as in 10 municipalities.

“This is a great program that can help our residents maintain their independence, and it’s something we’re happy to see continue,” said Weld County Commissioner Chair Scott James.

Via specializes in accessible transit for older adults and individuals with disabilities, serving riders in this installation throughout Northern Colorado and even into Cheyenne, Wyo. Users can schedule trips up to seven days in advance.

Through the program, the county says that eligible residents can receive free, shared-ride transportation for everyday trips such as to medical appointments, grocery shopping, social events or other essential trips. Vehicles are accessible and designed for riders with mobility limitations, helping ensure residents remain connected to their communities.

Since the program began, the county notes that more than 7,062 rides have been provided to Weld County residents, with 223 individuals registered to use the service. Weld County says that it contributes roughly $46,000 annually toward the program, with additional funding coming from participating municipalities, the state’s Multimodal Transportation and Mitigation Options Fund and federal Section 5311 rural transit funding.