CDTA Board adopts FY27 operating budget, capital plan

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) Board of Directors adopted a fiscal year (FY) 2027 balanced operating budget and capital plan.

The authority notes the $143 million spending plan represents a 2.4% reduction from last year’s budget. The authority notes that increasing expenses, along with depleted federal COVID-19 funds, continue to impact the overall budget. CDTA says it is taking a proactive approach to financial management, identifying alternative funding sources, increasing operational efficiencies and closely monitoring expenditures, helping mitigate these challenges and safeguard the authority’s financial health.

“This year’s budget demonstrates our commitment to responsible financial management, ensuring we make thoughtful decisions that benefit our employees, customers and the broader community,” said CDTA CEO Frank Annicaro. “Although the overall budget is lower, we carefully evaluated every expense to protect essential services and investments, prioritize safety and reliability and support the long-term strength of CDTA for everyone we serve.”

The agency notes wages and benefits make up more than 70% of its expense lines. The remaining 30% of the budget includes expenses such as fuel, parts and tires, purchased transportation, maintenance, professional services and insurance.

The first year of the capital plan is funded at $60 million and supported by grants and federal assistance. The plan contains funding for a West Facility design and infrastructure and midsized infrastructure projects such as an intersection improvement at Church Street in Amsterdam, N.Y. The plan includes capital investments in Glens Falls, as well as shelter updates and a continuation of the agency’s annual fleet replacement plan to purchase 36 vehicles, including 10 hybrid buses and a hydrogen fuel cell bus pilot.

“Passing a fiscally responsible, balanced budget reflects the board’s commitment to strong stewardship of public resources while protecting the essential transit services our communities rely on,” said CDTA Board Chairman Jayme Lahut. “This plan closes our funding gap through disciplined spending, careful prioritization and smart investments that keep CDTA safe, reliable and sustainable for the year ahead.”

CDTA’s FY runs from April 1 through March 31.