NJ Transit to offer daily, monthly overnight parking at two Hudson-Bergen Light Rail lots

New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) has made a limited number of spots for overnight paid parking available at two Hudson-Bergen Light Rail (HBLR) lots on a daily or monthly basis. The agency says that after examining utilization at the West Side Avenue and Liberty State Park parking lots over the past several months, it found that a portion of the lots could be made available for paid daily or monthly overnight parking. The agency says it is offering these parking options below market rate of nearby garages while also ensuring enough access to parking remains available for commuters using HBLR daily.

“This initiative reflects NJ Transit’s commitment to using our resources thoughtfully to benefit customers and the surrounding community,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “By offering overnight parking at a rate below nearby garages, we are providing a convenient option to residents in the community while continuing to prioritize parking availability for our customers who depend on the HBLR every day.”

Beginning April 15, daily overnight tickets will go on sale. Monthly overnight parking permits for the calendar month of May will go on sale, beginning April 19. NJ Transit notes that daily overnight parking is valid for 24 hours from the date and time of purchase and that monthly overnight parking permits must be renewed prior to the start of every calendar month.

Overnight parking rates

24-hour daily rate = $30 (compared to $36 and $44 in the area)

Monthly overnight permit = $345 (compared to $350 and $410 in the area)

The agency says that offering these overnight parking options continues to advance NJ Transit’s LAND Plan, which leverages real estate assets throughout the state to maximize non-fare box revenue.