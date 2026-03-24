CA: Caltrain to dedicate electric train to Pelosi to mark decades of transit advocacy

In San Francisco, you can find Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi’s name on the 18-story downtown federal building and on a road in Golden Gate Park. Soon it will travel along the Bay Area’s railroads.

Caltrain will host a ceremony Sunday morning at its Fourth Street station in which one of the trains in its electric fleet will be named in honor of the longtime legislator, who is serving her last term in the House of Representatives. Event organizers, in a media advisory, said the honor recognizes Pelosi’s strong advocacy for public transit during her 38 years in Congress.

In February, Pelosi’s office announced a $12 million community projects package for San Francisco for the 2026 fiscal year, which included $1.2 million for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency to improve lighting at transit stops in underserved communities. Last year, city officials announced they secured a $40 million federal grant to purchase 24 new hybrid buses to replace older models in Muni’s fleet.

Caltrain rolled out its electric train fleet in 2024. Overhead electrical wires power the trains, making them run quieter than their diesel-fueled predecessors. The electrification project began in 2017 and was completed two years later than the projected delivery of 2022.

Pelosi’s term ends on Jan 3, 2027.

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