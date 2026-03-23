Flagler County to began receiving FTA funding

Flagler County Fla., has successfully completed the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Region IV New Recipient process to receive FTA funding.

“This process is designed to ensure that each entity receiving FTA funding possesses the legal, technical and financial capacity to manage programs and projects supported by FTA grants,” said FTA Regional Administrator Yvette Taylor in a congratulatory letter sent to the county. “Based on the materials submitted by your office, FTA Region IV has determined that Flagler County meets these requirements and is qualified to apply for FTA grant funds.”

Flagler County will be required to be in full compliance with all applicable federal statutes, regulations, executive orders, FTA circulars and other relevant federal requirements in the implementation of federally funded projects.

In fiscal year 2025, Flagler County Public Transportation received nearly $1 million in transportation-related grant funding.

“Access to this particular grant will increase the county’s grant awards by more than 50% annually,” said Flagler County Transportation Manager Trevor Martin.

The county notes it has been working towards this approval for more than a decade.

“This accomplishment is especially significant because it opens the door to new opportunities for growing and enhancing public transportation in our community,” said Flagler County Administrator Heidi Petito. “The impact of this approval will be transformative for Flagler County, and it’s a testament to the perseverance, professionalism and expertise of our team. Their efforts have truly set the stage for a promising future, and I am excited to see where this next chapter leads us."