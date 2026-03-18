MDOT MTA receives LEED Silver certification for Purple Line Operations and Maintenance facility

Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration’s (MDOT MTA) U.S. Green Building Council has awarded the Purple Line Operations and Maintenance Facility its LEED Silver certification.

The designation highlights the facility's high-performance in standards in energy efficiency, water conservation and environmental stewardship.

“Earning LEED Silver certification is a gratifying accomplishment for the Purple Line project,” said MTA Senior Purple Line Project Director Ray Biggs II. “This facility demonstrates how thoughtful design and sustainable building practice can support transit operations while reducing our environmental footprint.”

The facility serves as the maintenance, inspection and servicing location of the Purple Line's fleet of 28 light-rail vehicles. The building will also host administrative offices and the agency’s Operations Control Center. MDOT MTA says that achieving LEED Silver status underscores its commitment to building a transit system that is as environmentally responsible as it is vital to the region's mobility.

"We're honored to receive LEED certification," said Purple Line Transit Partners CEO Doran Bosso. "Working in close partnership with the Maryland Transit Administration, Maryland Transit Solutions and Purple Line Transit Operators, we designed, built and are now utilizing a facility that meets or exceeds some of the world's highest building standards for environmental quality."

Key sustainability features of the Purple Line's primary Operations and Maintenance Facility include:

Energy efficiency: Solar-reflective roofing and low-mercury lighting contribute to the building's energy consumption scores.

Solar-reflective roofing and low-mercury lighting contribute to the building's energy consumption scores. Water conservation: Water-use efficiency through low-flow fixtures and a specialized reclaimed-water system for the light-rail vehicle wash bay contributes to overall water reduction.

Water-use efficiency through low-flow fixtures and a specialized reclaimed-water system for the light-rail vehicle wash bay contributes to overall water reduction. Waste reduction: During construction, over 75% of specialized waste was diverted from landfills. The facility incorporates recycled content in its structural steel and concrete.

During construction, over 75% of specialized waste was diverted from landfills. The facility incorporates recycled content in its structural steel and concrete. Sustainable transit integration: Located near the New Carrollton transit hub, the Purple Line Operations and Maintenance Facility offers green commuting options for staff with dedicated bike storage, electric vehicle charging stations and direct access to multi-modal transit options.

This certification marks the second LEED certification for MDOT MTA, reflecting what the agency says is an ongoing commitment to building infrastructure that provides operational efficiency, long-term community benefit and environmental stewardship. The other recipient, Camden Station, located in Baltimore, opened in 2019 and received LEED certification in 2020.