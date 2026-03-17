WA: Walla Walla Valley residents can comment on public transit access, improvement

The Walla Walla Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization is working to improve public transit options for older adults, people with disabilities, veterans, low-income residents and others who rely on public transportation.

To do so, the organization is asking residents — especially those specific groups — to share their experiences with local transit in a survey.

The input will be used as the MPO updates the region’s Coordinated Public Transit–Human Services Transportation Plan, said Executive Director Andy Gomez.

The plan identifies public transportation needs, gaps and strategies throughout Walla Walla, College Place, Prescott, Waitsburg, and parts of Umatilla and Walla Walla counties. It guides regional coordination efforts and helps local agencies compete for federal and state funding to expand and improve public transportation services.

The survey is available at bit.ly/4deUS7h, takes about 3 minutes to complete and will be open until Friday, March 20.

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