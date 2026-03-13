People on the move: Metropolitan Council, Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority

The Metropolitan Council (Met Council) and the Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority (DART) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Met Council appoints new chief of police for Metro Transit Police Department

The Met Council has appointed Joseph Dotseth as its next chief of police for the Metro Transit Police Department.

“We are proud to welcome Joseph Dotseth as the next chief of the Metro Transit Police Department,” said Met Council Regional Administrator Ryan O’Connor. “Chief Dotseth brings a distinguished record of leadership, a deep commitment to public safety and a genuine understanding of the communities we serve. Under his guidance, we are confident that the Metro Transit Police Department will continue to build trust with riders, strengthen partnerships across the region and uphold the highest standards of professional law enforcement.”

Dotseth brings nearly 25 years of dedicated law enforcement service—all with the Metro Transit Police Department. He has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, patrol sergeant and internal affairs investigator.

He has served as interim police chief for the Metro Transit Police Department since fall 2024. According to the Met Council, under his interim leadership, the Metro Transit Police Department has achieved some of its most significant public safety milestones in recent history.

“It is the honor of my career to serve the riders and communities that make Metro Transit so vital to this region,” Dotseth said. “Keeping our system safe is a responsibility I do not take lightly, and I am deeply committed to ensuring every person who uses transit feels protected and respected. I am humbled by this opportunity and eager to get to work.”

DART CEO Amanda Wanke to leave agency in May

Wanke has accepted a leadership position with Metro Transit in Minnesota. Her final day with DART will be May 9, 2026.

Wanke, who has worked at DART for 10 years, including the past two and a half years as CEO, will join Metro Transit as deputy COO for operations administration.

“Amanda was the right leader for DART at an important time for transit in our region,” said DART Commission Chair and Des Moines Mayor Connie Boesen. “When the commission asked her to serve as CEO, it was because of her deep understanding of the organization, her collaborative style and her ability to bring people together around a shared vision for transit. We’re grateful for the strong team and momentum she helped build and wish her the very best.”

During Wanke’s tenure as CEO, DART advanced several significant initiatives aimed at strengthening transit service and aligning it with the needs, priorities and budgets of its member communities. The DART Commission adopted the Reimagine DART system redesign in December 2025 following extensive public input, establishing a new vision for transit service across Greater Des Moines. DART also secured a $20 million federal grant to support the construction of a new operations and maintenance facility that will meet DART’s infrastructure needs for safer and more effective bus service.

“Leading DART and serving this community has been one of the most meaningful chapters of my career,” Wanke said. “I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together in recent years—from the essential services we provide every day to the adoption of the system redesign that will shape the future of transit in our region. While it’s difficult to step away, the opportunity to return closer to family in Minnesota while continuing to grow as a transit leader felt like the right next step for me and my family. I’m deeply grateful to the commission, our member communities, our riders and the many people who believe in the value of public transit—and because of that, I believe DART is in a strong position for the future."