CA: Fresno County cities start to take sides on rival transportation tax measures

Three rural Fresno County cities have endorsed a signature-gathering effort that aims to continue the existing half-cent transportation sales tax, Measure C, in the county over a rival renewal plan.

The city councils of Mendota, Parlier and Huron voted to formally support the Better Roads, Safe Streets plan. It’s a proposal backed by a coalition of Fresno County mayors, nonprofits and transportation advocates that rivals the Fix Our Roads plan led by a separate group of elected officials, labor representatives and transportation experts.

The mayors of these rural communities say the Better Roads, Safe Streets plan is critical to ensuring smaller cities receive reliable funding to maintain their local infrastructure.

“For small cities like Huron, maintaining our local streets is one of the most important responsibilities we have,” Huron Mayor Rey León said. “This measure will help cities like ours repair aging streets, improve safety in our neighborhoods, and make sure transportation funding reaches the communities that need it most.”

Both Measure C renewal efforts could make it to the November 2026 ballot if they each gather 22,000 valid signatures from Fresno County voters over the next few months.

The two plans share a key difference: Better Roads, Safe Streets is a 30-year plan instead of a 20-year plan, and more of the Fix Our Roads funds would be allocated to fixing and building local roads.

The Better Roads, Safe Streets plan would deliver an estimated $7.4 billion over 30 years, with 65% of the funds going into local streets and 25% into public transportation.

“Maintaining our streets, improving safety for students walking to school, and strengthening transportation connections are priorities for our community,” Alma Beltran, Mayor of Parlier and Fresno County Supervisor candidate, said. “Supporting this measure means investing directly in the safety and quality of life of the families who call Parlier home.”

The Better Roads, Safe Streets percentages match a plan that a county steering committee and a majority of Fresno County mayors, including Jerry Dyer, gave their blessing to last year.

However, not everyone agreed with the funding plan, including Fresno County Supervisor Garry Bredefeld, along with the mayors of Selma, Reedley and Kingsburg.

Bredefeld said not enough of the funds are dedicated to fixing local roads, and too much funding is allocated to public transportation.

He leads the Fix Our Roads campaign, which is a 20-year plan, delivering an estimated $3.9 billion with 82% of funds dedicated to fixing local roads and 18% to maintaining public transit.

“The Fix Our Roads Initiative (20 year tax measure) is clearly focused on fixing neighborhood and locals roads by committing 82% of all collected tax dollars towards that effort rather than the extreme radical group, Transportation For All Initiative (30 year tax measure), which commits less than 65% and requires 120 miles of bike lanes which will destroy city streets and won’t allow widening of any roads except for bike and bus lanes,” Bredefeld said over email.

How will the funds be used in each plan?

The Fix Our Roads $3.9 billion 20-year plan

82% to local roads, including:

50% to direct road repair.

16% to flexible funding for cities.

16% to major streets and highways/congestion relief.



18% to public transportation, including:

12.53% to Fresno Area Express.

3.58% to rural transit.

1.79% to Clovis transit.

0.1% to a reimagine transit study.



The Better Roads, Safe Streets $7.4 billion 30-year plan:

65% to existing neighborhood roads.

25% to public transportation.

5% to regional connectivity.

4% to access and innovation.

1% to administration and oversight.

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