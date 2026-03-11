Honolulu selects EAH Housing as preferred negotiating partner for redevelopment of former Dee Lite Bakery site

The city and county of Honolulu has selected EAH Housing as its preferred negotiating partner for the redevelopment of the former Dee Lite Bakery site in Kalihi, Hawaii, which according to the city is a key step toward bringing new transit-oriented, affordable housing to the Dillingham Boulevard corridor.

The city-owned property was once home to the neighborhood landmark Dee Lite Bakery, which the city says served generations of Kalihi families. The city acquired the property in 2019 for approximately $8.4 million as part of a long-term effort to secure land for affordable housing near transit.

Situated directly across from the future Mokauea (Kalihi) Skyline Station, the city notes the site represents one of the most strategically located opportunities for affordable housing development along Honolulu’s expanding rail corridor.

“This site represents a tremendous opportunity to deliver new affordable housing in a neighborhood that has long been the heart of Honolulu’s working families,” said Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. “By activating city-owned land directly across from a future Skyline station, we are thoughtfully aligning housing with transportation and creating opportunities for residents to live closer to jobs, schools and essential services. Projects like this demonstrate how strategic use of public land can help address Oʻahu’s housing needs while strengthening communities like Kalihi for generations to come.”

EAH Housing is a nonprofit affordable housing development and management organization. The organization currently manages thousands of affordable housing units and has partnered with public agencies and community stakeholders to deliver housing that supports long-term community stability and opportunity.

“This was a highly competitive process, and we want to thank all of the applicants who submitted thoughtful proposals,” said Honolulu Director of Department of Housing and Land Management Kevin Auger. “The former Dee Lite Bakery site is uniquely positioned to deliver transit-oriented affordable housing in the heart of Kalihi. We look forward to working with EAH Housing and the community to move this project forward, and we appreciate the partnership of [Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation], the Department of Planning and Permitting, the Department of Transportation Services and others who helped bring the project to this stage.”