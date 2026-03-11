AL: Mardi Gras-themed name considered for new Mobile transit system: How you can decide

Mobile may soon have a new hockey team named after its beloved Mardi Gras festivities. Now the city is also considering whether its public transit system should embrace a Carnival-inspired identity.

“Second line transit” or “MoGo”

Residents are being asked to vote on two potential names for the redesigned transit network expected to launch later this year. One option, “Second Line Transit,” draws from a classic Carnival tradition. The other, “MoGo,” builds on the branding of the city’s microtransit service introduced in 2024 and which is already familiar to riders.

A second line refers to a street parade led by a brass band, with participants dancing, celebrating, and waving handkerchiefs and umbrellas. The tradition originated in New Orleans but is deeply rooted along the Gulf Coast, including in Mobile. Known as the “Birthplace of Mardi Gras,” Mobile’s Carnival celebrations date back to 1703, when French settlers held the first festivities in what would become the United States.

City leaders aim for a transit system residents can connect with

“Our goal is to create a transit system that works for all Mobilians – from those who depend on it everyday to those who want more options for getting around the city,” Mobile Mayor Spiro Cheriogotis said. “That starts with a brand people can connect with.”

The city is partnering with New York-based Via Transit LLC to launch a modern, more reliable network. Under a $12.1 million annual contract approved last year, Via is tasked with reimagining Mobile’s transit system, including replacing Wave Transit buses.

A public survey on the new branding remains open until March 27 and can be accessed online at Bitly | bit.ly/4bfN7LX

Redesigned system set to debut in July

The branding effort comes ahead of a fully redesigned transit system scheduled to launch in July. Led by Via, the new network will integrate improved technology with a coordinated system of trolleys, fixed-route buses, microtransit, and paratransit services. The goal is to offer more dependable and flexible transportation options across the city.

The new system is expected to feature modern, app-based tools, on-demand options, and reorganized bus routes.

Cheriogotis, during last year’s mayoral campaign, said redesigning a public transit system is a priority. He is also advocating for integrating street trolleys into the new transit system.

Carnival-themed branding extends beyond transit

If the transit system adopts a Mardi Gras–inspired name, it would join a new minor league hockey team in embracing Mobile’s Carnival identity. Cheriogotis supports naming the team the “Mobile Mysticks,” reviving the name of the former hockey team that last played in the city in 2002. The team’s official name is expected to be announced in June.

Addressing longstanding transit concerns

The overhaul follows years of frustration from city leaders over the Wave system’s inefficiencies and low ridership. Officials have said they no longer want to see buses running with so few passengers, and the redesign aims to create a system that better meets the needs of residents.

