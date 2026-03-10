BART breaks ground on TOD project in city of El Cerrito

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) has broken ground on the first phase of a transit-oriented development (TOD) project in the city of El Cerrito, Calif., that will transform approximately 6.5 acres of underutilized BART parking lots into 743 new apartments.

In addition to the new homes, BART notes the broader master plan includes a 22,000 square foot public plaza that will span from Liberty Street to the BART station—20,000 square feet for a potential public library, up to 2,100 square feet of commercial space, secure bike parking, a new bus zone and 145 parking spaces for BART riders in a new garage. Funding related to the TOD will also improve the surrounding area’s bike lanes and street parking management.

Phase one, known as the Parcel A South building, will construct 70 homes for qualifying low-income individuals and families earning 30 to 60% of the Contra Costa County Area Median Income. BART notes construction on Parcel A South began in November 2025 and is expected to take approximately two years. Future phases will follow as funding is secured.

“This project exemplifies what we can accomplish when transit, housing and community priorities align,” said BART Director Barnali Ghosh, whose District 3 includes El Cerrito Plaza Station. “By building high-quality, affordable homes right next to BART, we make it easier for families to thrive while reducing traffic, emissions and long commutes, strengthening both our neighborhoods and our regional transportation system.”

According to BART, El Cerrito Plaza is one of several major TOD projects that the agency is advancing across its system, designed to generate ridership and contribute to the agency’s long-term financial sustainability, strengthen local economies and provide equitable access to opportunity.

“This groundbreaking reflects years of collaboration between the city of El Cerrito, BART and our development partners,” said El Cerrito Mayor Gabe Quinto. “As a designated pro-housing city, El Cerrito is committed to expanding housing opportunities through projects like this that support sustainability, reduce car dependency and create vibrant, walkable communities near transit, retail and schools. This development advances the city’s goals by providing housing at a range of income levels while helping meet our region’s housing needs."