VA: Hampton Roads Transit CEO to retire; successor search begins

William E. Harrell, Hampton Roads Transit’s president and CEO, will retire this summer after 14 years in the role, HRT announced Friday morning.

Harrell informed the Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads of his decision during the commission’s monthly meeting Thursday. The commission is now looking for his successor, according to HRT.

Harrell is credited with implementing the 757 Express which supported the region’s major employers with high frequency bus service every 15 minutes, launching free shuttle service for sailors and workers at Naval Station Norfolk and introducing OnDemand ridesharing to the region, among other achievements.

In his announcement, Harrell noted that next month he’ll celebrate the twin milestones of his 64th birthday and 40 years as a public servant.

“Serving as President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit for the past 14 years has been one of the greatest honors of my career,” Harrell said. “Together, we have accomplished so much with our outstanding operators, mechanics, administrative staff, commissioners and representatives from the cities served by HRT. Our organization is thriving.”

In his role, Harrell oversaw a $150 million budget, 1,050 employees, and the operations of a fleet of more than 270 buses and trolleys, 116 paratransit vehicles, four ferries, and nine rail cars for The Tide light rail service, according to HRT.

Prior to leading HRT, Harrell served as city manager of Chesapeake and had been a leader in city government in Richmond, Suffolk, and Greensboro, North Carolina. He’s also been active with the Virginia Transit Association and American Public Transportation Association, is on the board of the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce and the advisory board for the St. Paul’s Transformation Project.

Earlier this month, Virginia Business named Harrell among their 2026 list of the top black business leaders.

