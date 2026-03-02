Sound Transit selects AECOM to provide design, environmental and project management services for transit expansion

Sound Transit has selected AECOM to deliver design, planning and environmental services, along with project and construction management (PMCM) services through three multiple-award task order contracts (MATOCs). According to AECOM, the contracts will provide a basis for the next wave of planning, design and delivery for the Seattle region’s light rail, commuter rail and bus network.

AECOM will lead the delivery of civil and structural engineering work, with a project scope ranging from preliminary engineering to full design development. In aggregate, Sound Transit has issued a total of 19 MATOCs under the program, which are expected to generate $1 billion in engineering services over the period of performance and will address the implementation of new facilities, upgrades, and state-of-good repair work across the Seattle metropolitan region.

“As the top-ranked transit firm in our industry, AECOM brings global expertise delivering complex light rail, commuter rail and bus networks to help advance large, system-wide transit programs,” said Interim Chief Executive of AECOM’s Global Transportation Business Russell Jackson. “We look forward to supporting Sound Transit as it plans, designs and delivers the next generation of regional mobility that increases capacity, improves reliability and expands accessibility.”

AECOM will also support Sound Transit as a subconsultant on the environmental MATOC, providing planning studies and environmental services for new infrastructure and renewal projects, including systemwide planning, assessments, investigations and environmental clearance activities. The company will also provide support on the PMCM MATOC, including project and construction management activities across numerous Sound Transit projects, including major capital expansions and ongoing enhancement programs.

“We’re proud to support Sound Transit in delivering the next generation of transportation infrastructure across the Seattle region,” said Chief Executive of AECOM’s U.S. West Region Matt Crane. “The full scope of our services–spanning design, environmental and project management support–underscores the deep value we offer our clients and highlights our reputation of successfully delivering complex, multidisciplinary projects that enhance mobility, promote sustainability and drive economic growth for our clients and communities.”