MI: TheRide secures $8M in federal funding for Ypsilanti Transit Center

The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority secured nearly $8 million in federal funding from President Trump’s administration to support development of a new transit center in Ypsilanti, the agency announced today.

The funding includes $7.2 million from the Federal Transit Administration’s competitive Bus and Bus Facility grants program and an additional $750,000 in congressionally directed spending from Sen. Gary Peters and Sen. Elissa Slotkin designated for enhanced security improvements.

“We thank Michigan’s congressional delegation for their leadership and partnership in securing federal funding for the new Ypsilanti Transit Center,” Matt Carpenter, CEO of TheRide, said. “We are especially grateful to Senator Gary Peters, Senator Elissa Slotkin, Representative Debbie Dingell, Representative Tom Barrett, and Representative Hillary Scholten for their continued support of public transportation investments. This funding is crucial in helping us build a transit center in Ypsilanti that is safe, vibrant, and equitable in the heart of the community.”

The larger grant award is part of the Federal Transit Administration’s nationwide investment in revitalizing transit infrastructure as part of a broader federal commitment to modernize transit systems across the country.

The congressionally directed spending secured by Peters and Slotkin is included in the fiscal year 2026 Transportation, Housing and Urban Development Appropriation Act, which Congress approved Feb. 3 and was signed into law Feb. 4.

TheRide is currently working on detailed design of the new transit center. Construction is tentatively scheduled to begin in 2027, with completion expected by the end of 2028.

