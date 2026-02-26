Keolis North America to operate Nantucket Regional Transit Authority’s public transit services

Keolis North America has agreed to a new contract with the Nantucket Regional Transit Authority (NRTA) to manage and operate the island’s public transportation services. The multi-year contract will deliver fixed-route bus, paratransit and on-demand services to the island of Nantucket, Mass.

Under the agreement which begins March 1, 2026, Keolis will oversee the daily management and operation of the NRTA’s system. Currently, the agency operates 23 vehicles, with approximately 33% of the fleet being electric.

In Massachusetts, Keolis also partners with the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) to operate and maintain the Commuter Rail service and parking facilities, along with the Metro West Regional Transit Authority to provide fixed-route bus and on-demand services.

“We are proud to be selected by the NRTA to manage and deliver safe, reliable and accessible transportation for the Nantucket community,” said Keolis President and COO for U.S. Transit Fadi Chakbazof. “These services are vital for the Island’s economy, and we look forward to supporting the NRTA’s goals for a sustainable and innovative transit system.”