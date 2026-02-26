CDTA launches new ambassador program

The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) launched a new ambassador program, an initiative CDTA says is designed to strengthen passenger support and enhance community engagement throughout the system.

Trained CDTA Ambassadors will be on select routes and will rotate throughout CDTA’s network. The program is intended to provide customers with an approachable, visible presence focused on assistance and engagement. The program is being operated in partnership with Tech Valley Security.

“This program is reaching our riders in a convenient way for them,” said CDTA CEO Frank Annicaro. “Ambassadors will serve as a visible and positive presence on our buses—helping customers navigate the system, supporting our operators and encouraging fare compliance through engagement and education. This is another step forward in ensuring our riders and employees feel supported every day.”

CDTA says the program represents phase two of its fare compliance campaign, building upon the education and awareness efforts of the first phase, including the “Respect the Ride. Pay Your Fare” initiative. CDTA notes that its ambassadors are not police officers and do not perform enforcement functions. Responsibilities include providing route, fare and general CDTA service information, promoting a welcoming environment through visibility and engagement and serving as a connection to community resources and coordinating with law enforcement or service providers when necessary.

“CDTA continues to be proactive in how it serves the Capital Region,” said CDTA Board Chair Jayme Lahut. “The CDTA Ambassador Program reflects prioritizing customer service, supporting employees and maintaining the integrity of our system. We are proud to support this important next phase of CDTA’s Fare Compliance Campaign.”