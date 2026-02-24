NJ: What happens to commuters if Gov. Sherrill makes recommended changes to NJ Transit

Gov. Mikie Sherrill’s 15-member transition team proposed a long list of transportation recommendations for the new administration, starting by addressing the issues that raise the blood pressure of commuters.

The transition team was one of those named in November that issued reports on Wednesday.

The Transportation and Infrastructure team report included 20 recommendations, with suggestions to moving two light rail line expansions and designing a bus rapid transit system for South Jersey.

They suggested allowing traffic enforcement cameras to address safety issues and to study an idea from Sherrill’s Republican challenger.

The report omitted discussion of renewing the Corporate Transit Fee when it expires in 2028, a funding mechanism credited with sparing NJ Transit riders from the draconian service cut other agencies such as SEPTA proposed or implemented last year.

Several recommendations address the bane of commuters. They include equipment breakdowns that cause canceled train and bus runs and delivering more detailed communication from NJ Transit when they do happen and improving the agency’s mobile app.

But without funding, those recommendations just remain suggestions on paper, experts said.

“If the Sherrill administration wants to provide an affordable and reliable public service, they also must make the Corporate Transit Fee permanent and increase the state subsidy for the agency to pre-COVID levels,” said Alex Ambrose, New Jersey Policy Perspective Policy Analyst. “Public transportation is just too important to our state’s economy.”

The Corporate Transit Fee charges a 2.5% rate to corporations with net profits that exceed $10 million, affecting 1% of corporations in the state. It was implemented in July 2025.

She gave Sherrill’s team credit for including transit in the administration’s affordability agenda, but suggested New Jersey implement New York’s MTA “Fair Fares” idea of charging lower fares for low income riders.

“Over 1 in 10 New Jerseyans don’t own a car, and people who rely on transit tend to be lower income,” Ambrose said. “A fair fares program that provides discounts to lower income riders is a policy choice that would show Governor Sherrill is serious about delivering on her affordability message.”

The Regional Plan Association called the recommendations encouraging, said Kate Slevin, executive vice president.

“The report identifies some of the structural challenges facing NJ Transit and our broader transportation system,” she said. “We’re particularly encouraged by the emphasis on reliability, capital coordination, and identifying dedicated, sustainable funding sources for public transit. Consistently reliable service is essential to rebuilding rider confidence.”

Among the recommendations are:

Improve maintenance, repair of NJ Transit’s aging fleet

Although a $1.7 billion purchase plan was enacted last year to replace all aging trains and buses by 2031, the team recommended plans to better address repair and maintenance of the existing fleet.

The team recommended that NJ Transit change to a “proactive, predictive maintenance model” by flagging and diagnosing breakdowns before they occur. It should align its fleet maintenance schedules with manufacturer’s recommended schedules and implement data-driven maintenance intervals.

Mechanical breakdowns have been a leading cause of train cancellations. The team recommended investing in fleet management maintenance software to compile failure data. Public disclosure of key reliability and performance metrics, including the state-of-repair and status of fleet replacement for its bus and rail fleets was recommended.

Better information for commuters

Providing better and timely information from NJ Transit’s mobile app is another commuter oriented suggestion.

“Many have expressed frustrations with inaccurate service updates and a lack of real-time functionality; a lackluster user interface on the app; and the need for better communication from NJT through the app and across all social media channels,” the report said.

The administration should prioritize real-time service updates and make the necessary technological improvements to its rail and bus fleets to improve the app.

The team also suggested hiring a “dedicated rapid-response staff at NJ Transit to communicate information to riders through the app and on all social media channels. They should provide explanations for cancellations and service changes due to repairs or other issues.”

Lack of timely communications and details when incidents happen that delay or suspend service has been a long time complaint by riders, who say they need that information to make alternate travel plans.

Feeding transit starved South Jersey

The team recommended more public transportation for South Jersey, which is primarily served by buses. That would be done by designing a bus rapid transit network with the South Jersey Transportation Planning Authority. It would connect population and employment centers and transit hubs across South Jersey.

Bus rapid transit, operates like a light rail line without tracks. It could provide access between residential centers and employment centers. It also could connect to existing transit hubs such as Walter Rand and Vineland Transportation Centers, the Atlantic City Train Station and Atlantic City International Airport.

Bringing back camera enforcement

The team didn’t mention controversial law requiring owners to license, register and insure all e-bikes starting in June in its pedestrian and cyclist safety recommendations

But it made recommendations to improve pedestrian and cyclist safety by implementing last year’s Target Zero Commission safety recommendations. It also recommended the legislature allow the use of speed and red-light enforcement cameras, which currently are illegal.

Slevin agreed with safety goals but said the state should correct the e-bike law.

“We hope the Sherrill administration takes the recommendations to double down on bicyclist and pedestrian safety seriously and amends the deeply flawed e-bike bill which passed during the lame duck session, she said.

More light rail

Creating one new and expanding an existing light rail line was recommended.

The team recommended a ridership analysis of the proposed controversial Glassboro-Camden Line to reexamine the project’s eligibility for federal funding. That could reduce the burden to the state to fund the project.

It could also address a criticism from opponents who contend there is little demand for the line.

Five of the 14 towns with proposed light rail stops have either passed resolutions opposing it or had voters approve non-binding referendums against the light rail line.

The team recommended expediting the extension of the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line 10 miles to Bergen County immediately start after completion of a new Environmental Impact Statement the Federal Transit Administration required in 2023.

That do-over was ordered because the administration contends information in an earlier environmental study is out of date. Estimated cost for the light rail extension is $2 billion.

Prioritizing enhanced operations of the River Line was the final light rail recommendation. That includes emphasizing public safety and investing in the line.

NJ Transit completed a takeover River Line operations from contractor Alstom on the weekend of Feb. 14.

Less reliance on fares

The transition team said the administration should “prioritize the implementation of NJ Transit’s Leveraging Assets for Non-farebox Dollars or LAND plan, to maximize the amount of non-fare revenue that it generates and reduce the need for further fare increases."

That plan, released on Oct. 15, 2025, could potentially earn up to $1.9 billion in revenue by developing up to 8,000 acres of agency-owned property.

That plan evaluated all of NJ Transit properties and possible uses for them, from mixed residential and office development to industrial uses as potential revenue raisers.

The team also suggested drafting a similar plan for Department of Transportation properties.

"The recommendations to diversify the agency’s budget are essential to end the bad habit of overly relying on fare box revenue and to expand the system to transit deserts in South Jersey,“ Ambrose said.

Borrowing a Jack Ciattarelli idea?

The team suggested studying an idea floated by Sherrill’s Republican opponent to combine state transportation agencies into a one agency to cut red tape and economize by combining some functions.

The team recommended study of combining agencies or specific functions to find efficiencies and have a stable, consistent funding platform.

Alternatives include fully combining agencies such as NJDOT, NJ Transit and the New Jersey Turnpike Authority into a single organization.

Another would consolidate specific transportation functions including highway, bridge, toll facilities, transit, aviation, and port facilities in one department, led by a commissioner.

That person would build a consolidated multi-year capital project program and operating budget encompassing all transportation modes.

