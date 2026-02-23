IL: Shawnee Mass Transit receives $100,000 grant to expand routes

Shawnee Mass Transit District has been awarded a $100,000 grant to expand routes and extend paratransit service hours.

The grant comes from the Community Rides Grant Program from the Coordinating Council on Access and Mobility Technical Assistance Center.

With this funding, Shawnee MTD is launching Shawnee Express, a major service expansion designed to reduce transportation barriers for residents. The project adds an on-demand ride option, allowing people to request a same-day ride.

Shawnee MTD is also extending its service hours in Anna and Metropolis, operating until 6 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

These changes are designed to help riders reach essential services outside of current operating hours, including medical appointments, second-shift jobs and shopping.

The new on-demand service will be integrated into Shawnee MTD’s existing dispatch system, giving riders more flexibility and shorter wait times.

Michael Pietrowski, executive director of Shawnee Mass Transit District, said expanded service hours is one of the biggest needs in the region, with the grant allowing the district a chance to meet that need.

“”With extended weekday hours, Saturday service and Shawnee Express as an on-demand option, we can cut down on long wait times, help people stay on top of their health and make it easier to get to the services they depend on,” Pietrowski said.

The Community Rides Grant Program focuses on connecting rural communities through strengthening and developing transportation services and community partnerships that will impact upstream drivers of health.

Shawnee MTD was selected to be one of five grantees to receive funds and technical assistance from CCAM-TAC.

“Shawnee MTD has a deep understanding of their community, and their project reflects that,” CCAM-TAC director Bill Wagner said. “We’re proud to support an effort that will give residents more dependable ways to get to the places that matter in their daily lives.”

Shawnee MTD provides public transportation to the five southernmost counties in Illinois, including Alexander, Johnson, Massac, Pulaski and Union County, where many services are difficult to get to without reliable access to a vehicle.

“We are excited to keep building a transit system that reflects what Southern Illinois actually needs,” Pietrowski said. “We know there are still people out there who need transportation and do not have it, and our goal is to bring that number down every single day.”

