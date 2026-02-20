LIT launches nationwide legacy tour to celebrate 10-year anniversary

Latinos In Transit (LIT) is launching The LIT Legacy Tour: Celebrating 10 Years of Impact—an event series marking a decade of service, growth and community-building that will take place throughout the country.

LIT says that the legacy tour is an engagement effort to bring together organization members, partners, board members, ambassadors and supporters through a variety of activations, including community gatherings, networking events, conference engagements and fundraising experiences. The organization notes that the tour reflects its commitment to supporting professional growth and collaboration for individuals at all career stages within the transit industry.

“Over the past 10 years, LIT has grown into a national organization serving professionals across the public transportation industry,” said LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal. “The LIT Legacy Tour celebrates the people, partnerships and progress that have shaped our journey while continuing to strengthen connections and support the future of the transit workforce.”

Tour attendees will be able to connect directly with organization leadership, learn more about LIT’s programs and services and support initiatives focused on mentorship, career advancement, workforce development and industry engagement.

Planned Legacy Tour stops include:

Oakland, Calif.

Phoenix, Ariz.

Fort Collins, Colo.

Salt Lake City, Utah

Dallas, Texas

Seattle, Wash.

Houston, Texas

Albuquerque, N.M.

West Palm Beach, Fla.

Washington, D.C.

Baltimore, Md.

Chicago, Ill.

Omaha, Neb.

Columbus, Ohio

LIT notes that the legacy tour will conclude in Columbus alongside LIT’s Leadership Summit and 10-Year Gala. Beyond bringing together members and partners from across the country, attendees will celebrate the year’s leadership academy cohort capstones.