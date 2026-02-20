OH: City of Oberlin, Lorain County Transit team up to provide public transportation

Lorain County commissioners recently approve a transportation contract with the City of Oberlin.

The contract, which will be in effect retroactively from January until the end of the year, provides transportation service Mondays through Fridays.

“It’s a good service,” said City Manager Greg Holcomb. “I think it’s very useful.”

Holcomb expressed his gratitude to the county officials who helped support public transportation in the city.

The city of Oberlin will provide the county $31.93 an hour to be used by Lorain County Transit as a match to an equal amount of grant funds in order to support the service, in addition to a $50 a month fee to cover administrative expenses.

Oberlin officials call the service “Oberlin Connector,” which provides a public transportation service to the community.

The Oberlin Connector is contracted through Lorain County Transit and allows riders to call to make arrangements for same day travel or up to two weeks in advance.

The service is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Most trips are $2 one way and several discounts for seniors, veterans and children are available.

“I think it’s a very good deal,” Holcomb said.

The service area includes the city of Oberlin and portions of New Russia Township, Amherst Township, city of Amherst, city of Lorain, Sheffield Township, city of Elyria and Carlisle Township.

All trips must begin and/or end in Oberlin.

