SFRTA breaks ground on Link at Boca TOD project

The South Florida Regional Transportation Authority (SFRTA) has broken ground on the Link at Boca transit-oriented development (TOD) project that is adjacent to Tri-Rail’s Boca Raton Station. Developed through a public-private partnership with 13th Floor Investments and Rockpoint, the agency notes Link at Boca will rise eight stories and deliver 340 residential units along with approximately 24,000 square feet of lifestyle-oriented retail space.

“This groundbreaking represents what is possible when the public and private sectors work together with a shared vision and a long-term commitment to the communities we serve,” said Palm Beach County Vice Mayor and SFRTA Chair Marci Woodward. “The Link at Boca is a strong example of that partnership in action.”

According to the agency, the residential component will include a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from approximately 600 to 1,300 square feet. The agency says the community is designed to appeal to commuters, professionals, families and residents seeking convenient access to regional transit. Amenities will include a resort-style pool deck, coworking spaces, social lounges, fitness and wellness areas and family-friendly features. A 650-space parking garage will be constructed as part of the development, providing parking for residents, retail visitors and Tri-Rail riders.

“By integrating development directly with our rail system, we are strengthening the connection between transportation and quality of life, creating places where people can live, work and play,” Woodward said. “We are proud to be part of this effort and excited about the positive impact it will have for our riders, businesses and the entire South Florida region.

SFRTA notes the project is strategically located off Yamato Road with direct access to I-95 and the El Rio Trail, connecting transit riders to major employment centers, educational institutions, retail destinations and recreational amenities. Construction is expected to take approximately two years.