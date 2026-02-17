Wabtec completes acquisition of Dellner Couplers

Wabtec Corporation has completed the acquisition of Dellner Couplers, a supplier of train connection systems and services for passenger rail rolling stock. Wabtec says this acquisition brings complementary technologies to the company and positions it for accelerated growth.

“The addition of Dellner Couplers marks a major step forward in strengthening our transit business and expanding our portfolio of offerings for this segment,” said Wabtec President and CEO Rafael Santana. “The combination of our expertise and global reach will enable us to deliver more innovative, reliable and sustainable solutions to the rail industry.”

Wabtec notes that Dellner Couplers brings 85 years of experience in train connection systems. It has a global install base of approximately 100,000 couplers and 12,500 gangways. Dellner Couplers provides an extensive offering in train connection systems, with production, assembly and aftermarket services’ facilities in 13 countries serving over 200 customers.

“The strength of Dellner Couplers’ management team and industry-leading solutions will accelerate our growth strategy in the passenger rail market,” said Wabtec President of Transit Pascal Schweitzer. “The addition of Dellner Couplers aligns with our long-term vision of driving innovation, productivity, safety and reliability for passenger rail on a global scale.”