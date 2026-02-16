LIT unveils largest leadership academy class in program history

Latinos in Transit (LIT) has unveiled the 2026 LIT Leadership Academy (LITLA) Class, welcoming the largest cohort in LITLA history with 64 participants.

LIT says the Leadership Academy is a career development program designed to strengthen leadership pipelines within the public transportation industry. LITLA offers a structured learning experience that combines theoretical knowledge, professional networking and practical leadership application guided by transit industry leaders.

“This year’s Leadership Academy class reflects the incredible growth and momentum of LIT,” said LIT Executive Director Christina Villarreal. “With 64 professionals participating, we are building the strongest leadership bench in our program’s history. LITLA is about empowering transit professionals with the tools, confidence and connections to lead our industry forward.”

Leadership tracks

The 2026 LITLA Class consists of three specialized training and development tracks:

The making of an executive

Leading in middle management

New careers in transit

LIT says participants will gain an in-depth understanding of public transportation leadership and operations, with the curriculum covering management practices, finance, procurement, labor relations and regulatory compliance. Each area includes five structured modules designed to support career advancement and executive readiness.

Beginning with an orientation in March 2026, the academy trains participants for five months. Participants are scheduled to complete one module each month, with each session lasting approximately 3.5 hours. All training is conducted virtually by experienced industry leaders. To graduate, participants must complete a capstone project that culminates in an in-person presentation during the 2026 LIT Leadership Summit.

“You can expect a fun and meaningful opportunity to reconnect with other alumni, share stories from our LITLA experiences, catch up on career journeys and strengthen the relationships that began in the academy,” said LITLA Chair Cristina Hallner of the event.

Participants were selected through a competitive committee review process.