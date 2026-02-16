Caltrans relaunches mass transportation department, releases director’s policy on transit

The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is adding a new deputy director for transit and rail programs, as well as restoring the division of mass transportation to establish a team to deliver faster, more reliable and connected transit throughout the state. The department says it is also releasing its first director’s policy on transit to support transit and rail services along the state highway system and improve connections for millions of California riders.

“Caltrans is taking great strides in making our transportation network safer and more efficient by prioritizing transit to improve mobility for Californians of all ages and abilities,” said Caltrans Director Dina El-Tawansy. “These critical steps will help California achieve its progressive climate, health, equity and environmental goals while fostering socially and economically vibrant, thriving and resilient communities.”

The policy focuses on transit priority facilities such as dedicated bus lanes, signal priority and other infrastructure to make transit service fast and reliable on the state highway system. These changes are intended to help reduce travel times, improve safety and make transit a more feasible option for Californians. The policy also aims to improve air quality by reducing car traffic and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

To drive this transformation, Caltrans says it’s aligning resources and expertise to reinforce its commitment to public transit through the establishment of the deputy director for transit and rail programs position. Caltrans says the executive role will be dedicated to overseeing transit and rail programs and accelerating the delivery of projects that make public transportation more efficient and accessible.

The division of mass transportation, in partnership with the division of rail, is being designed to work closely to integrate transit into California’s transportation system and support initiatives that make public transportation more convenient and more sustainable. It will do so in partnership with the new California Transit Advisory Committee (CALTAC), which will advise Caltrans on transit-related matters.

CALTAC will consist of 20 member agencies and organizations from a diverse group of transit stakeholders, such as transit agencies, state universities, disadvantaged communities and transit experts. Caltrans says that CALTAC will position itself to develop an equitable transit system.