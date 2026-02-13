RTA of Central Oklahoma rebrands to ONE Transit

The Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) of Central Oklahoma has rebranded to ONE Transit, complete with a new logo, website and other conceptual elements.

The agency originally formed in 2019 as a regional, independent government agency that works to plan, develop, fund, implement and operate transit projects that serve the Central Oklahoma region. The agency is composed of three member cities: Oklahoma City, Norman and Edmond, Okla., and is governed by a seven-member board of directors with representation from each member city.

“The ONE Transit brand reflects the evolution and future of transit planning and development that will build a safe and reliable transit system that connects people in Central Oklahoma to the people, places and destinations that matter to them,” said Former Oklahoma Gov. and ONE Transit Board Chair Brad Henry. “This new name and brand not only reflect the literal connection between the ONE Transit member cities, but also our long-term vision of expanding, modernizing and coordinating public transportation options throughout our region.”

The agency says the brand strategy was created following input from board members, staff and stakeholders, as well as secondary research throughout a months long process.

“Research revealed that stakeholders wanted the brand to illustrate long-term economic growth, workforce development and improvements in the quality of life for those living in Central Oklahoma,” said ONE Transit Board Vice Chair Marion Hutchison. “The name ONE Transit communicates unity, connectivity and progress, core themes expressed consistently throughout the brand development process.”

AFFIRM Agency, based in Pewaukee, Wis., led the creative process for the brand development.

“The strong collaboration and commitment among our member cities that has set the foundation for regional public transit is strengthened under the name ONE Transit,” said ONE Transit Director for the city of Edmond DeShawn Heusel. “Continuing our work together, we’ll build a regional public transit system that benefits our residents now and in the future.”