ARC releases updated Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan for Atlanta region

The Atlanta Regional Commission (ARC) Board has adopted a new mobility plan for the region. ARC says the Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan was designed to improve mobility options for individuals with disabilities, older adults and people with low incomes.

The plan identifies the mobility needs of these populations, updates strategies to improve coordination and delivery of service, and highlights projects and planning efforts for funding and implementation. The plan was last updated in 2017.

The plan includes three key strategic recommendations:

Develop regional mobility hubs that integrate multiple transportation modes and improve safety.

Implement an integrated regional trip planner and mobile application that incorporates demand response and cross-jurisdictional travel options into a single platform.

Adopt a regional fare payment system to simplify travel for riders and reduce administrative costs for service providers.

“ARC’s updated Coordinated Human Services Transportation Plan provides a roadmap to provide quality transportation options to all of our residents, no matter their age, income or ability,” said ARC Senior Managing Director of Transportation Planning Gwo-Wei Torng. “Mobility means so much more than just getting from point A to point B. It’s about staying connected to loved ones, accessing critical medical care and being able to fully participate in society.”

The plan was developed using rider surveys, meetings with technical and advisory committees, collaborative sessions with regional transit providers and a regional summit to bring stakeholders together.

Human service transportation options available in metro Atlanta include public transit options such as bus and rail, on-demand systems, networks of volunteer drivers who use their own vehicles to provide transportation and rideshare services such as taxis, Uber and Lyft.