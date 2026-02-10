Hendersonville voters to consider general obligation bond referendum

Voters in the city of Hendersonville, N.C., will now consider a transportation general obligation (GO) bond referendum on their ballot during the March 3, 2026, primary election.

The referendum would authorize the city to issue up to $10 million in GO bonds to fund transportation infrastructure improvement projects if the measure is approved. The city notes that the bond proceeds would be supplemented by approximately $900,000 in existing transportation funding annually for five years, for a total of $14.5 million dedicated to transportation projects.

GO bonds are a financing tool that has been used by North Carolina municipalities to fund capital improvements. Because these bonds are backed by a city’s taxing authority, they typically carry lower interest rates than many other forms of borrowing the city could tap into. North Carolina state law requires voter approval before a city may issue this type of debt.

Proposed use of funds

If the bonds are authorized by voters, funding would support improvement projects in three primary areas:

Street repaving : Improving pavement conditions on city-owned streets with lower pavement condition index (PCI) ratings. The proposed funding would repave approximately 24.84 miles of roadway, or about 37% of city-owned streets, focusing on segments with PCI ratings of fair or below.

: Improving pavement conditions on city-owned streets with lower pavement condition index (PCI) ratings. The proposed funding would repave approximately 24.84 miles of roadway, or about 37% of city-owned streets, focusing on segments with PCI ratings of fair or below. ADA accessibility improvements : Repairing or replacing curb ramps to address accessibility barriers and advance compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and federal public right of way accessibility guidelines.

: Repairing or replacing curb ramps to address accessibility barriers and advance compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards and federal public right of way accessibility guidelines. Complete streets and connectivity projects: Implementing pedestrian, bicycle and intersection safety improvements identified in adopted transportation plans, including sidewalk expansions, multi-use paths and intersection upgrades.

Projects that will be funded with the new stream were identified using criteria such as pavement condition scores, proximity to schools and parks, inclusion in High Injury Network areas and recommendations in adopted plans including the Gen H Comprehensive Plan, Walk Hendo Pedestrian Plan and Age-Friendly Action Plan.

Financial impact

Although no tax increase is anticipated, North Carolina law requires that bond referendum language include the maximum potential tax impact voters could feel as a result of the measure. If necessary to repay the bonds, the estimated property tax impact could be up to 2 cents per $100 of assessed property value.

If the referendum passes, projects that will be funded through the bond are expected to be initiated and substantially completed within five years.

If the referendum does not get passed by voters, the city would not be authorized to issue the proposed bonds. Transportation projects identified for bond funding would continue to rely on existing revenue sources.

Election information

The Transportation GO Bond referendum will appear on the primary ballot on March 3, 2026. Only registered voters residing within the City of Hendersonville are eligible to vote on the referendum. Visit the Henderson County Board of Elections webpage for voter registration and election information.