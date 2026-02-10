CT: CTDOT has $15B plan for hundreds of transportation projects through 2030. A look at what’s coming

Bridge repairs, roadway redesigns, public transit improvements and facility upgrades are among the transportation infrastructure improvements included in the Connecticut Department of Transportation‘s vast five-year Capital Plan.

The plan outlines $15 billion in transportation projects planned across Connecticut during the federal fiscal years 2026-30.

CTDOT spokesperson Josh Morgan said the Capital Plan, funded by federal and state investments, is the “roadmap” for the CTDOT for the next five years, and work will be done on all four corners of the state.

“The Capital Plan programs $15.70 billion in planned funding to improve safety and mobility throughout the state,” Morgan said. “It’s a document that outlays and outlines the priorities as we look to improve transportation infrastructure. It’s billions of dollars that’s touching everything from train stations to railroads, bridges, paving, simple bridge maintenance. It’s really an all-encompassing document and something is really impactful.”

For the fiscal year of 2026, the department is anticipating approximately $3.78 billion in federal and state capital funding for all transportation modes. The 2026 Capital Program is highlighted by $2.16 billion for bus and rail. This includes improvements to the MOVE New Haven Bus Rapid Transit System and upgrading train stations along the Waterbury Branch Line and Hartford Line and replacing the Devon Railroad Bridge between Milford and Stratford.

According to the CTDOT, the Devon Bridge serves as a critical transportation link between Stamford and New Haven on Metro-North Railroad’s New Haven Line, but more so, between New York and Boston on Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor. The bridge carries the Metro-North Railroad mainline over the Housatonic River between Stratford and Milford.

There are also plans to replace the Naugatuck Avenue Bridge over the Metro-North Railroad in Milford and the Metro-North Railroad Bridge over East Main Street in Stratford, which will be at the same time as the Devon Bridge.

The present schedule indicates that the design will be completed in December 2029, with construction anticipated to start in the spring of 2030.

“ The MOVE New Haven Bus Rapid Transit System project includes dedicated bus lanes, as well as transit signal priority, upgraded signal equipment and enhanced pedestrian safety measures,” according to the CTDOT. “Improvements will also include BRT-branded stops with amenities, multimodal accessibility upgrades and mobility hubs designed to facilitate transfers and accommodate electric bus charging at the end of each BRT line. These elements aim to deliver shorter travel times, improve schedule reliability and create a safer, more accessible environment for all road users.”

On the Waterbury Branch Line, work is planned for Union Station, located at 389 Meadow St. in Waterbury.

“The renovations will create a useable indoor waiting space with seating and bathrooms for the traveling public and private workstations and offices for station employees to meet the current needs and future demands of ridership on the Waterbury Branch Line,” the CTDOT said.

Also along the Waterbury Branch Line, work is planned at the Derby station on Main Street “to improve the station to ADA standard requirements and the latest station amenities.”

Other work on the Waterbury Branch Line includes replacing existing platforms at the Ansonia, Seymour, Beacon Falls and Waterbury stations. At Water Street in Naugatuck, there will be improvements for the station to reach ADA and standard requirements and add station amenities.

Work on the Hartford Line in Windsor Locks includes the “demolition of an abandoned building and the construction of a new train station as well as realignment of Route 159, construction of cul-de-sac at Church Street, traffic signalizations on Route 159 at Church Street and Spring Street, and installation of a multi-use trail,” according to the CTDOT.

“We should be wrapping up the Windsor Locks station this year and we will be starting the Enfield station at the same time,” Morgan said.

As far as roadway and bridge infrastructure, $1.60 billion is planned this fiscal year for multi-year projects including the I-91/ I-691/Route 15 Interchange improvements in Meriden and Middletown, I-95 Gold Star Memorial Bridge rehabilitation and multimodal improvements in Groton and New London and rehabilitation of the Putnam Bridge in Glastonbury and Wethersfield.

The I-91/ I-691/Route 15 Interchange work is in the second of three phases. The multi-year project is expected to be completed in 2030. The projects’ goal is to reduce traffic congestion and improve safety.

There is also $23.4 million slated to support renovations of transportation facilities in the state. Those include a new CTDOT maintenance facility in Simsbury and expanded truck parking in Southington. Twenty-nine additional spaces are expected for trucks, buses and RVs-trailers-campers at the rest area on Interstate 84 East in Southington.

“This was a top priority when we heard directly from the trucking industry during COVID that there is just not enough parking. There is not enough safe place to pull over, take their rest breaks, relax and then get back on the road. That created a safety concern. This will give drivers comfortable space to be off the road until they get back on their travels,” Morgan said.

Morgan said all of the CTDOT’s planned work and maintenance this fiscal year will save the state money down the road.

“Making these repairs, being proactive and spending money now will help us save money in the long run in terms of keeping up with maintenance and keeping up with repairs,” Morgan said.

“Think about what you need to do around your home and around your property to keep up with the maintenance. You mow the lawn and don’t let it get overgrown. Every year you do those routine improvements or routine maintenance and that way you’ll avoid that sticker shock when something major needs to get replaced because you didn’t maintain it properly.”

