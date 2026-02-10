PA: Richland Township man named to Pennsylvania State Transportation Commission

Jim Vasilko, a Richland Township resident, has been appointed to the Pennsylvania State Transportation Commission, which serves as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s board of directors.

“I think it will be very interesting,” Vasilko said during a telephone interview Thursday. “I’ll be learning a lot about transportation in Pennsylvania. That’s for sure.”

He was approved unanimously by the state Senate.

“The State Transportation Commission plays a crucial role in guiding the future of transportation in Pennsylvania,” State Senate Majority Whip Wayne Langerholc Jr., R- Richland Township, said in a released statement. “I am pleased to see an established member of our community appointed to help carry out this important mission.”

Vasilko, a Republican, owns Johnstown Construction Services.

“Having a construction background, obviously it kind of works the same whether it’s roads or buildings,” Vasilko said. “The process is the same, with the owner technically being Pennsylvania. And then you have design professionals and contractors. I’m used to doing that.”

The 15-member commission evaluates Pennsylvania’s transportation systems, including roads, bridges, public transportation, airports and docks, and sets policy for the 12-Year Program, a mid-range planning tool that is reviewed and updated every two years. It also holds quarterly public meetings.

