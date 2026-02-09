TRC enters five-year contract with Fairfield County Transit for operations support

The partnership will see TRC backing all of the area’s public transit services with its software.
Feb. 9, 2026
The Routing Company
A Fairfield County Link bus sits staged.

The Routing Company will now support all of Fairfield County Transit's operations through a new five-year contract.

The Routing Company (TRC) announced a five-year contract with Fairfield County Transit to the support transit operations for deviated fixed routes and demand response programs through the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). 

TRC says this deployment marks a milestone in supporting suburban and rural transportation by increasing accessibility and connectivity through supporting multiple transit services in Fairfield County. TRC is powering all of Fairfield County’s public transit, The Link, including deviated fixed routes and demand response programs.  All services are planned to be fully launched in April 2026.

“The partnership with TRC represents a shared commitment to a more connected transit system,” said Fairfield County Transit Director Aaron Kennedy. “We’re excited to bring more innovation to our customers so they can travel with ease across the transit network.”

Powering the upgraded service will be TRC’s Pingo platform, bridging mobility gaps by offering real-time ride booking, trip planning and optimized routing to give riders convenience on their journeys.

“This partnership is a major milestone for supporting multi-modal, all-in-one transit, and we are proud to partner with Fairfield County to redefine how mobility is delivered across multiple Ohio systems,” said TRC CEO James Cox. “This launch will be another testament to the potential of technology to transform public transit systems and support local communities.”

Looking forward, TRC says it envisions the all-in-one transit model becoming a cornerstone of modern mobility solutions.

“The partnership with Fairfield County is just another example of how Pingo can deliver comprehensive transit solutions under one platform," Cox added. “We’re continually committed to working with transit agencies to make multi-modal transit a proven and essential component of public transportation networks in Ohio and across the U.S.”

