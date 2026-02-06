 SANDAG Board awards $55 million in funding for capital and planning projects

The San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG) Board of Directors awarded approximately $55 million to fund 36 local projects across the San Diego region through the TransNet Smart Growth Incentive Program (SGIP) Cycle 6. Nearly $45 million will fund capital projects, and $10.8 million will fund climate action plans and planning projects.

SGIP funding awards will be going to 14 cities throughout the San Diego region and the county of San Diego. SANDAG notes the combined award of $55 million marks the largest SGIP funding cycle since the program began 17 years ago.

“These projects improve the health and quality of life for our local communities in the San Diego region,” said SANDAG Chair and Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner. “This funding cycle reflects a larger and more inclusive approach for fund distribution to provide better connections and benefits to every corner of our region.”

TransNet is the half-cent sales tax administered by SANDAG, who notes that grants under this program are used to fund local transportation projects that foster compact, mixed-use development focused near transit, jobs, services and public facilities. Prior to Cycle 6, $59 million was awarded across five cycles to more than 70 projects in the San Diego region.

The funding will be distributed to three project categories:

$44.6 million for 15 capital projects: The projects incorporate safety and mobility enhancements such as curb extensions, high-visibility crosswalks, sidewalks, bike lanes, ADA-compliant ramps and complete street improvements. Many capital projects are anticipated to start construction in 2026 and will be completed within 42 months.

The projects incorporate safety and mobility enhancements such as curb extensions, high-visibility crosswalks, sidewalks, bike lanes, ADA-compliant ramps and complete street improvements. Many capital projects are anticipated to start construction in 2026 and will be completed within 42 months. $8.8 million for 14 planning projects: The projects include corridor studies, infrastructure assessments and community and transportation plans that accelerate smart growth initiatives.

The projects include corridor studies, infrastructure assessments and community and transportation plans that accelerate smart growth initiatives. $2 million for seven climate action plan projects: The projects include the preparation, implementation, monitoring and/or updates of climate action plans that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The awarded projects can be found on SANDAG’s website.