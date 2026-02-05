APTA and ENSCO’s Center for Critical Infrastructure Protection partner to offer cybersecurity training

The American Public Transportation Association (APTA) and the Center for Critical Infrastructure Protection (CCIP) at ENSCO, Inc. have partnered to deliver cybersecurity training for public transit agencies. The center notes that the collaborative initiative seeks to increase cybersecurity capacity across the transit workforce by offering practical, issue-targeted training courses to APTA members that meet the specific needs of the industry.

“This partnership reflects APTA’s commitment to our members in advancing cybersecurity awareness and training,” said APTA Senior Director of Security, Risk and Emergency Management Polly Hanson. “As cyber threats continue to evolve, training the transit workforce to identify and respond to those risks is no longer optional—it’s essential.”

CCIP has delivered a cybersecurity awareness training course made available on APTAU. The Cybersecurity Awareness program introduces key cybersecurity concepts such as confidentiality, integrity and availability, and examines real-world examples of cyber incidents in the transportation sector.

Participants will learn how to identify common attack methods, including phishing, malware and social engineering. Further, they’ll be taught to apply training materials and best practices for password management, safe internet and email use and data protection.

“We’re proud to partner with APTA to help the transit industry take meaningful steps toward a more cyber-resilient future,” said ENSCO CCIP Director Erin Plemons. “Our courses are built to deliver real-world relevance, ensuring public transit professionals are prepared to address today’s threats and tomorrow’s challenges.”

APTA and ENSCO also note a planned rollout of additional, specialized cybersecurity courses for the public transit industry. All courses will be hosted through APTA’s learning management system with flexible delivery options, including pre-recorded, live remote and on-site instruction. ENSCO’s CCIP, located at the Transportation Technology Center (TTC) in Pueblo, Colo., will also provide instruction and curriculum developed in alignment with industry standards on the topic.