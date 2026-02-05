City of Chicago issues redevelopment proposals for TOD project near 95th/Dan Ryan intermodal station

The city of Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development (DPD) has made a transit-oriented development (TOD) site near the 95th/Dan Ryan intermodal station in Roseland available for redevelopment proposals. The TOD project is in collaboration with the Chicago Transit Authority (CTA).

According to the city, proposals to purchase and redevelop the 2.5-acre site at 12 East 95th Street should include a high-density mix of uses that leverage the site’s proximity to the transit station, Abbott Park, Chicago State University and other area assets. Potential buildout scenarios outlined in the request for proposals (RFP) include multiple buildings with up to 135 housing units and at least 38,000 square feet of retail space, plus parking and public open spaces.

The city notes that proposals that incorporate for-sale owner-occupied housing in two- to six-unit buildings are eligible for up to $5 million in financial assistance through DPD’s Missing Middle infill housing initiative. Other incentives may also be considered, depending on the proposal. Responses to the RFP are due May 4.

The city notes the L-shaped site, valued at $748,477, was occupied by multiple auto-oriented businesses until it was cleared approximately five years ago. Owned by the CTA, the vacant land is being made available for new construction in support of DPD’s 95th Street Corridor Plan, which was adopted by the Chicago Plan Commission in February 2025 to guide transit-served neighborhood improvements between Cottage Grove Avenue and Halsted Street.

“The site is a tremendous opportunity for transit-served investment at a major transit node, especially involving the area’s need for more senior housing, more missing middle housing and more retail,” said DPD Commissioner Ciere Boatright.

The 95th/Dan Ryan Station serves more than 20,000 daily rail and bus passengers while 95th Street accommodates more than 33,000 daily vehicles, according to the CTA and the Illinois Department of Transportation. Work to extend the CTA Red Line five miles south of the station is expected to start later this year.

RFP responses must be submitted through the city’s ChiBlockBuilder land sales portal. Applications will be evaluated based on the proposed concept, as well as the development team’s financial capacity, relevant experience and ability to complete projects of a similar scale, among other criteria.