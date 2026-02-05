MO: 'Catastrophic loss': Missouri transit groups raise serious concerns about impact of proposed funding cuts

A coalition of public transit providers and organizations across Missouri are sounding the alarm about 'dire' impacts of proposed cuts in state funding for public transit if implemented.

A group of more than 30 businesses, organizations and city governments have signed on to a letter urging Missouri legislators and Gov. Mike Kehoe to reconsider sizable cuts in proposed General Revenue funding for public transit providers in 2027, arguing the changes would negatively impact transit access for countless Missourians as demand increases statewide.

According to top transit groups like the Missouri Public Transit Association, the state is proposing a $5 million decrease in public transit funding for the next fiscal year in 2027, a 42% decrease from this year when $6.7 million was budgeted.

The current proposal to cut an additional $5 million from general revenue leaves just $1.7 million to be split among 30 transit providers statewide for operating assistance. This would deliver a significant blow to transit access and economic opportunities across the state," the letter states. "If adopted, state transit funding will have been reduced by 85% since 2024 even as demand continues to grow."

The state's recommendation represents a significant drop in funding from 2024, when more than $11 million was allocated for public transit funding that year. Data shows that altogether, public transit providers help deliver nearly 40 million rides annually across both rural and urban communities — a rising figure — while also stimulating billions in economic activity.

"This proposed cut will carry very real and tangible repercussions. For countless Missourians, public transit is the only reliable way to reach destinations. Service cuts and cessation will disproportionately affect vulnerable populations, including seniors, individuals with disabilities and those living in rural and underserved areas," the letter further states.

According to the group, the loss in state funding would put significant pressure on operational costs for transit providers throughout the state, comprising local matches needed to qualify for key federal funding.

Beyond that, the group argues the measure would lead to a notable decrease in overall spending per-capita by reducing transportation and the ability to engage in the local economy.

"The impact will also be felt by employers across Missouri. Over half of the state's transit rides are work commutes. OATS Transit — which serves 87 rural counties in this state — reports employment as its leading trip purpose and the demand is growing."

"Now is not the time to cut additional funds from a critical element of Missouri’s Transportation

system," the latter adds. "It is time to invest in it. Without action, Missourians will be left behind.

