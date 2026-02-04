New York government unlocks $121 million for regional transit upgrades

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has made $121 million in state funding available to help counties, local municipalities and regional authorities upgrade and modernize their public transportation offerings through the Transit Ready NY program.

Non-Metropolitan Transportation Authority transit providers can apply for funding for capital projects that modernize transit facilities and infrastructure, enhance regional service coordination, improve access to services and deploy new technology. Applications will be accepted through May 21, 2026.

“An investment in public transit is an investment in better quality of life for the New Yorkers who rely on it every single day,” Gov. Hochul said. “Helping public transit providers modernize their services means faster, more efficient and less stressful commutes, and that means better access to jobs, services and key destinations for New Yorkers across the state.”

The governor’s office notes that award selection will prioritize projects that meet statewide objectives of increasing operational efficiency, supporting the regionalization of rural transit and expanding transit service levels. Projects that reduce fleet emissions will be prioritized, and all projects must have a useful service life of 10 years or more.

Eligible project activities under the Transit Ready NY program include, but are not limited to:

Construction of public transit facilities like intercity bus stations, transit centers and mobility hubs.

Implementation of transit priority infrastructure on roadways.

Deployment of new technology for enhanced passenger experience and/or improved transit operations.

Improvement of pedestrian roadways for access to transit.

Implementation of stops, shelters and street amenities.

Improvement, rehabilitation and expansion of bus garages and facilities.

“I’ve always believed that supporting public transit is foundational to reducing barriers and expanding opportunities for New Yorkers, connecting them to the places they want and need to go,” said New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez. “Under Gov. Hochul’s leadership, New York continues to make smart investments in public transit that do just that, benefiting communities statewide. Thanks to her generous commitment, we are enhancing public transit infrastructure to meet current and future needs and aligned with our goal to reduce emissions from the transportation sector.”