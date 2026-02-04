MN: Rochester bus drivers authorize potential strike

Rochester Public Transit drivers are ready to strike, if needed, amid contract negotiations with the bus operator hired by the city.

"Broadly, the major concerns were health care and pay, overtime language, grievance procedure, discipline and administrative leave," said Adam Buzbee, an executive board member with Amalgamated Transit Worker Union Local 1005. "People are also concerned about the massive amounts of suspensions being given to employees recently."

Buzbee said the weekend vote unanimously authorized a potential strike, leaving the final decision to union organizers.

He said Transdev, which holds the city contract that provides drivers for the Rochester transit service, provided a "last best and final offer" on Jan. 13, which drivers considered to fall short of expectations.

Transdev Director of Communications Mischa Wanek-Libman said work is expected to continue in an effort to prevent a potential work stoppage.

"Transdev is continuing to bargain in good faith with ATU Local 1005," she said. "We value our partnership with the ATU and remain hopeful that we can come to a mutually agreeable resolution quickly."

While the city has no direct role in contract negotiations between the company and its drivers, Interim Transit and Parking Director Rachel Fautsch recently told the Rochester City Council that staff shortages were being addressed to ensure buses ran on time.

She said the number of missed trips dropped from 120 in October to six in December and efforts were being made to improve conditions for drivers.

Buzbee, a former RPT driver, said staffing concerns remain. He said Transdev has suspended longtime drivers who are well liked.

It's not the first time RPT drivers have faced a potential strike since Transdev acquired First Transit in 2023 and took over the city contract.

At the time, Transdev was working with the union on a new contract and the city began developing contingency plans to keep some buses running, if a strike occurred.

The potential 2023 strike was averted once a new contract agreement was reached.

With it still uncertain whether a strike could emerge this year, Fautsch said city staff continues to monitor the situation with plans to adjust service, if needed.

"As with any essential public service, contingency planning is a standard part of operations, but it would be premature to speculate on specific scenarios while negotiations are active," she said. "The city continues to monitor the situation closely and remains focused on maintaining reliable transit service for the community."

