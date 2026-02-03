U.S. Government Accountability Office releases study on transit access at airports

An increase in air travel demand has lit renewed concerns about road congestion leading to airports, causing the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) to study the travel patterns around airports. Some airports and transit agencies have implemented transportation demand management (TDM) strategies to increase transit capacity or the use of existing transit to relieve congestion to deal with the growing demand, but it may not currently be enough.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act of 2024 includes provisions for the GAO to assess if and how U.S. commercial airports are accessible by transit and the effectiveness of the TDM strategies that airports are implementing. The report addresses public transit availability at selected U.S. airports and passenger and employee use of public transit to access airports and the factors that influence their decisions to do so.

The GAO says it gathered study data by reviewing airport websites and conducting literature searches to identify documentation on transit options and use for 51 airports—all 31 large-hub airports and a random selection of 20 medium-hub and small-hub airports based on 2023 FAA enplanement data. The GAO reviewed U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) guidance and interviewed officials from USDOT and nine stakeholder organizations selected to represent a range of perspectives to fill out the study with more information.

Further, the GAO visited five large airports that recently implemented projects to increase transit capacity, were implementing TDM strategies or both. At each airport, the GAO notes it interviewed airport and transit agency officials and other stakeholders.

What the GAO found

Of the 51 large, medium and small airports included in the GAO’s review, all but two small airports have some level of public transit service by bus or rail. The GAO found that 23 of the nation’s 31 large airports have rail service, such as light or commuter rail. For 18 of these airports, the rail service is either located on airport grounds or off-site but connected by an air train. The remaining five large airports have rail service located off the airport grounds but connected by a free bus. The 20 selected medium and small airports generally have bus service from the airport curb to the local downtown.

The GAO found that the use of transit by passengers and airport and airline employees varies widely across airports. Transit use ranged from 4% to 19% for the 12 airports for which the GAO identified reports on passengers’ mode of transport. For employees, two large airports the GAO visited reported that 17% and 19% of surveyed employees used public transit. Meanwhile, according to the GAO’s analysis of Census data, an estimated 4% of airport and airline employees nationwide used public transit to commute.

The GAO notes that factors that influence individuals’ transit decisions include cost, travel time and familiarity with transit options, according to Transit Cooperative Research Program reports and stakeholders GAO interviewed. Employees may also consider the availability of parking or transit benefits and transportation modes that match their work shifts, which often begin or end at times that don’t coordinate with standard transit schedules.

Five airports the GAO visited were implementing TDM strategies, such as additional signage or advertising of transit options, or offering incentives, such as reduced cost transit. Some airports are prioritizing strategies for employees who may be more willing to shift to transit due to their familiarity with the airport.