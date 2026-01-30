Kissimmee City Commission opts to extend on-demand transit contract with Freebee

The Kissimmee City Commission has approved the renewal of Freebee’s contract with the city, continuing the free, on-demand microtransit service running in downtown Kissimmee, Fla., through at least March 2027.

The renewed agreement extends service from March 2026 through March 2027 for a cost of $421,768. The contract also now includes the Downtown Kissimmee Community Redevelopment Agency and the Vine Street Community Redevelopment Agency as funding partners, showing a continued commitment in mobility and economic activity within redevelopment areas, according to the commission.

Freebee launched its services in Kissimmee in March 2023 as a replacement for the former fixed-route Kissimmee Circulator bus service. The new service offers passengers a flexible, point-to-point transportation option in the region. The service is designed to address last-mile transportation needs, connecting riders from the Kissimmee Intermodal Station and SunRail to nearby employers, public facilities and community destinations throughout downtown.

Since its launch, Freebee has experienced consistent usage and ridership growth. Passenger figures increased by nearly 190% between 2023 and 2024 and remained steady throughout 2025, reaching a total of 25,681 riders. The continued use and performance of the service supported the city staff’s recommendation to renew the contract for another year.

Freebee services operate Monday through Friday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Riders can request trips using the Freebee mobile app or by phone. The service uses 100% electric vehicles and includes an ADA-accessible option to ensure equitable access.