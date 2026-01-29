CapMetro engages Clear Channel Outdoor as new marketing partner

Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) has been awarded a three-year contract from Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority (CapMetro) to modernize and expand the transit agency's advertising program. Under this exclusive media contract, CCO will manage sales across 400-plus buses operating on 71 routes, and at 10 rail stations that together move more than two million monthly riders.

Reimagining transit advertising in Austin

CCO says it will transform CapMetro's advertising program to achieve business objectives for local and national advertisers. Key components of Clear Channel's modernization strategy include:

Enhanced creative capabilities to support high-impact campaigns

A robust transition and installation plan to ensure a seamless launch in 2026

"Our partnership with CapMetro will help brands connect in even more meaningful ways with Austin's vibrant and growing community," said CCO Regional President Michelle Costa. "As Austin continues to expand as a cultural and economic hub, brands will benefit from the high-impact transit advertising solutions we'll bring to bear to drive measurable campaign results."

Extending brand reach across every major touchpoint

These large-format bus and rail displays give CCO wide visibility from downtown Austin to surrounding neighborhoods, reaching a combined 2.3 million residents and 30 million annual visitors, including an audience of professional commuters, urban dwellers and suburban transit riders.

"By reimagining the city's transit media network with CapMetro, we'll enhance how advertisers engage with Austin's influential, on-the-go consumers, helping brands show up in the moments that matter across a city that continues to draw increasing attention from businesses and visitors," said CCO President Ruben Batista.