Houston Metro launches contactless fare payment upgrade

The Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) is introducing the new RideMETRO fare system, bringing a new way for passengers to pay, ride and manage their trips. Going live Jan. 5, Houston Metro says the upgraded system supports its METRONow vision plan to improve the rider experience, enhance service reliability and fortify regional mobility for the long term.

“We want riding Metro to feel easy and intuitive for everyone, whether you ride with us every day or you’re stepping on board for the first time,” said Houston Metro Board Chair Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock. “By expanding payment options and simplifying fares, we’re removing unnecessary barriers and making it faster and more convenient for people to move confidently across our region.”

With the new system in place, customers can now tap or scan to pay using several options:

RideMETRO Fare Card (physical or virtual)

Contactless credit or debit card (Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover)

Mobile wallet (Apple Pay or Google Pay)

Ticket vending machine (TVM) paper ticket

Cash (accepted in buses and TVMs)

The new account-based system allows customers to:

Add funds

Lock and replace lost or stolen cards

Track reward progress

Manage multiple cards under one account

Access fare tools via the RideMETRO app or online portal

Houston Metro has also upgraded its frequent rider rewards program. Passengers using a RideMETRO Card will now receive one free ride after every 10 paid trips, offering faster rewards and more value.

The RideMETRO app consolidates several key tools in one place: trip planning, live bus tracking, service alerts, route information, account management—and now, payments.

The new system will replace the METRO Q® Fare Card and Q Mobile Ticketing app with the sunset of the old system planned for April 5, 2026. Customers may continue to use existing cards and tickets until that date.

RideMETRO fare cards are available for $2 at all RideStore locations, new ticket vending machines, participating retailers and through the online RideStore.