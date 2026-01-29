TX: Addison becomes sixth city to schedule election on DART exit

Addison has become the latest city in the Dallas Area Rapid Transit system to schedule a May election to vote on leaving the public transportation agency, deepening a regional fight over transit funding, oversight and service.

After the measure failed last month, the City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to put the matter to voters during a spring election. Mayor Bruce Arfsten and council member Chris DeFrancisco voted no.

“I can’t see time healing this wound,” council member Dan Liscio said. “This is 40-plus years in the making. When you’re talking about millions and millions of dollars of taxpayer money, it’s inexcusable to me to say, ‘Let’s wait longer.’”

Addison joins Plano, Irving, Farmers Branch, Highland Park and University Park in scheduling an exit election, meaning nearly half of DART’s 13 members are now considering leaving the agency. Others could follow suit. Several cities have submitted proposals to DART outlining what it would take for them to consider calling off votes.

Negotiations are reaching their peak as DART and city leaders seek common ground on reforming the agency’s governance, funding and service. Cities have until late February to pull the item from spring ballots and until mid-March to officially rescind elections.

Addison’s council could not agree on scheduling an election to leave DART when they first considered the issue in December, citing a need for more public input and negotiations with the public transportation system.

The council discussed the topic again at a work session Jan. 13 and brought it back for consideration at Tuesday’s council meeting.

“I’m concerned about our representation in DART,” said council member Howard Freed. “We’ve given a blank check to DART … from the financial standpoint, I absolutely think we should pull out.”

DART services in Addison would end the day after votes are canvassed if voters choose to leave the agency on May 2, but cities that withdraw would continue paying sales tax to the agency because they still have obligations to pay off debt associated with their expenses.

Addison and other cities are considering alternative public transportation options, including on-demand, micro-transit services similar to Uber or Lyft.

“If Addison leaves DART, the recommended micro-transit is short-sighted and would interfere with riders’ everyday lives,” Addison resident Phyllis Silver told the council. “Addison’s proposal to use on-demand service instead of a transit agency is scary. Micro-transit is unreliable.”

Several residents spoke out against risking access to the Silver Line, a 26-mile railway with 10 stations running through seven cities that opened last fall.

“The fact that there’s an Addison stop on this $2 billion Silver Line defines us as a significant place and provides an identifier that is hard to put a price tag on,” Addison resident Greg Thornbury told council members.

Many urged the council to consider scheduling the election for November, the last opportunity the city would have for another six years to put the matter to a vote, per state law. Some argued voters would have more information in the fall and turnout would likely be higher.

“Here we go again, trying to rush a decision on remaining a part of DART,” said Addison resident Jim Duffy. “What exactly is the rush?”

Some speakers told the council they’d be grateful for the opportunity to vote on the issue and were in favor of alternative transit options. Addison resident Dawn Webb has concerns with DART’s debt and said she believes the town could be better off using the money it contributes to the system on infrastructure or public safety.

“They are not being held accountable for delivering a service that most people feel safe using,” Webb said. “The user experience is not there for us to continue paying in at astonishing levels.”

Addison, a town of about 17,000 people in northern Dallas County, contributed $16.7 million in sales tax to DART in the 2023 fiscal year, according to the agency’s data. A 2023 study by the firm EY showed DART spent $9.5 million on services in the town. The study didn’t consider the economic impact of the Silver Line.

DeFrancisco spoke out against scheduling the election and said he’s seen good signs from Dallas on conceding power and changing DART’s governing body to give other cities a fair seat at the table, a primary concern among suburban cities. He’s also been pleased to see DART pause issuing new debt until after exit elections.

“A connected DART, connected Addison is a better Addison,” DeFrancisco said at Tuesday’s meeting. “Of all the cities that have exit votes on the ballot, I think we’ve got the most to lose.”

Who should fund, govern transit in North Texas?

LATEST UPDATE: At a DART board meeting Tuesday, the 15-member group discussed the status of negotiations with cities about changing the agency’s governance, funding and service. Members were torn on how to proceed, with some expressing frustration that no vote has been held.

WHAT THEY SAID: Anthony Ricciardelli, who represents Plano on the board, urged DART to put a price on member city requests to move forward with proposals. DART CEO Nadine Lee said the agency would take a huge financial blow by agreeing to all the requests.

WHAT’S NEXT: On Feb. 12, city and DART leaders will convene to discuss governance and funding options and receive recommendations for a path forward.

Key dates drawing near

Feb. 10: DART’s board is scheduled to convene and could discuss regional funding solutions to appease dissatisfied member cities.

Feb. 12: A group of city and DART leaders is scheduled to meet to discuss governance and funding options and receive recommendations for a path forward.

Feb. 13: The last day cities can call a May election.

Feb. 23: Collin County and Denton County finalize their ballots.

Feb. 27: Dallas County finalizes its ballots.

March 18: The last day cities can rescind withdrawal elections.

May 2: Election day for cities that have scheduled withdrawal elections.

©2026 The Dallas Morning News.

Visit dallasnews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.