OCTA releases 2026 Board and CEO Initiatives and Action Plan

The Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) says it’s focused on delivering balanced and sustainable transportation while it works to strengthen its organizational resiliency and foster a culture of excellence and collaboration within the agency.

The agency outlined those priorities in its 2026 Board and CEO Initiatives and Action Plan. The plan was designed as a roadmap to guide OCTA’s work throughout the year and to ensure continued progress and accountability on voter-approved transportation investments and mobility services.

Each year, the elected board chair works with the agency’s CEO to develop a set of strategic initiatives that reflect community values, fiscal responsibility and long-term planning. The initiatives are then reviewed and accepted by OCTA’s 18-member Board, which they were earlier this year.

“This plan reflects our responsibility to deliver on our commitments to Orange County residents by providing safe, reliable and accessible transportation choices,” said OCTA Board Chair Jamey Federico. “By focusing on balance, sustainability and collaboration, we are ensuring that OCTA continues to meet today’s transportation needs while preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the future.”

The 2026 board and CEO actions focus on three overarching priorities:

Providing a balanced, sustainable and equitable public transportation system: Delivering safe, reliable and accessible travel options for residents, commuters and visitors, advancing Measure M projects and programs and engaging stakeholders through meaningful public input.

Delivering safe, reliable and accessible travel options for residents, commuters and visitors, advancing Measure M projects and programs and engaging stakeholders through meaningful public input. Enhancing organizational strength through financial stewardship and environmental leadership: Demonstrating prudent financial management, responsibly using taxpayer dollars, strengthening adaptability to economic and environmental conditions and championing sustainability initiatives that support healthy communities.

Demonstrating prudent financial management, responsibly using taxpayer dollars, strengthening adaptability to economic and environmental conditions and championing sustainability initiatives that support healthy communities. Sustaining a culture of excellence, collaboration and inclusion: Expanding partnerships with key agencies, organizations and communities, fostering a safe and inclusive workplace that empowers employees and promoting innovation, accountability and teamwork across the organization.

OCTA is set to advance 104 planned projects and program milestones in 2026 to support these initiatives, with progress updates provided to the board throughout the year.

“By clearly defining our priorities and aligning them with measurable actions, we ensure accountability and transparency in everything we do,” said OCTA CEO Darrell Johnson. “This plan positions OCTA to remain fiscally responsible, environmentally conscious and responsive to the communities we serve, while continuing to keep Orange County moving safely and efficiently.”