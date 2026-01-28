Chenango County partners with Cathay Express Transportation to relaunch transit in the county

Public transportation service will officially begin on Monday, March 9 in Chenango County, N.Y. The county has partnered with Cathay Express Transportation to be its transportation provider.

The March 9 launch comes after months of planning, fleet inspections, maintenance and coordination to ensure a safe, reliable and accessible transit system from the start. County leaders noted that the additional preparation time was needed to bring the system back online responsibly after an extended service interruption.

To celebrate the return of public transit and welcome riders back on board, all rides on March 9 will be fare free.

“This grand opening is about doing it right,” said Supervisor Board Chair Jeff Blanchard. “Our focus has been on safety, reliability and making sure the system is fully ready to serve residents when it opens. Offering a fare-free first day allows everyone to experience the service, learn the routes and reconnect with public transportation in Chenango County.”

The transit system will provide access to destinations throughout the region such as medical appointments, grocery stores, employment and community services. Public transportation service had been unavailable in Chenango County since Dec. 31, 2024, creating challenges for residents who depend on transit according to the county.

“Cathay Express Transportation is proud to partner with Chenango County to bring public transit back to the community,” said Cathay Express Transportation COO John Isamov. “We are committed to delivering safe, reliable and accessible transportation and look forward to serving Chenango County residents.”

Additional information on routes, schedules, post-launch fares and rider resources will be released ahead of the March 9 launch as part of a public outreach and awareness effort.