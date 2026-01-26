LTD launches new Phyllis Loobey Operations Command Center

Lane Transit District (LTD) has opened its new Phyllis Loobey Operations Command Center (OCC). The new facility was designed to improve safety and efficiency for LTD’s expansive network. The OCC was made possible via an $11 million investment by the Federal Transit Administration.

“These dollars are not LTD’s dollars, these dollars are your dollars,” said LTD CEO Jameson Auten. “This building isn’t just bricks, glass and mortar, it’s the future of transit in Lane County. The OCC is the backbone of a system that serves thousands daily—from students and older adults to teachers and nurses.”

The project was guided by LTD’s goal to improve safety and operational effectiveness for riders, employees and the wider community. The agency did this by centralizing critical functions, further ensuring reliable and sustainable service for decades to come.

The new facility features advanced dispatch technology to leverage LTD’s network of cameras on buses and stations, allowing for improved coordination between LTD’s operations and public safety departments and enhancing safety for riders and bus operators.

The agency notes this project also contributes to the ongoing revitalization of Glenwood by creating jobs and supporting infrastructure investment. LTD says it remains committed to being a good neighbor and a driver of economic development for the region.

“Today marks more than a grand opening; it’s a reflection of our shared investment in Glenwood’s future and in the people who rely on public transportation every day,” said Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon.

The OCC is named after Phyllis Loobey, who served as the agency’s first female leader and second general manager from 1979 to 2000. The agency says her dedication to accessibility and community remains part of the organization’s core values today.