VA: Norfolk’s newest dance club? A Tide light rail car.

The O’Jays’ “Love Train.” “C’mon N’ Ride It” by the Quad City DJ’s. “Crazy Train” by Ozzy Osbourne.

Plenty of musical artists have used train travel as a metaphor in their songwriting. But Hampton Roads merrymakers will get a chance to truly dance and party on a Tide light rail train next week.

Hampton Roads Transit and WNSB Hot 91.1 will host Tracks on Tracks, a soul-themed DJ party aboard a Norfolk light rail car, Wednesday.

DJ Bee, owner of the Freshtopia record store in Norfolk and the Fresh Radio internet radio station, will be spinning the turntables.

The festively decorated train will leave the Newtown Road station at 5:20 p.m., turn around at the Eastern Virginia Medical Center/ Fort Norfolk stop at 5:56 and arrive back at Newtown Road at 6:22. Riders can join the party at any station along the route, HRT said in a news release.

William Harrell, president and CEO, said in the release that HRT is celebrating music “through the connectivity of transit.”

The event is sponsored in part by a grant from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation to promote public transit and generate ridership during winter months.

If you go

When: 5:20 p.m. Wednesday

Where: Leaves the Newtown Road Tide light rail stop, intersection of Curlew Drive and Newtown Road

Tickets: $4.50 for a round trip Tide ticket. Space is limited.

