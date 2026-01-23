People on the move: DRPT, MCTS, Trinity Metro, HRT

The Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT), Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS), TriMet, Trinity Metro and Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Virgina governor appoints new director of DRPT

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger appointed Mariia Zimmerman as director of DRPT.

“I am excited to welcome Mariia Zimmerman to lead DRPT,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Nick Donohue. “Her leadership and vision for transportation will help the department deliver innovative, reliable and accessible solutions for Virginians, ensuring the commonwealth remains at the forefront of public transit and rail development.”

Zimmerman most recently served as founder and principal of MZ Strategies, a Richmond, Va.,-based planning and policy firm. In that role, she worked with states, regions and organizations nationwide to advance transit-oriented development and implement transportation projects that improve mobility, access and community outcomes.

“I am honored to lead such a talented team and excited to head an agency that connects Virginians to opportunity through affordable transportation options,” Zimmerman said. “I look forward to collaborating across the commonwealth to strengthen rail and public transportation systems that support vibrant communities and long-term economic growth.”

Zimmerman previously held senior leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT), where she was a member of former USDOT Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s executive leadership team. She served as principal deputy assistant secretary for transportation policy and as co-director of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Implementation Team, helping guide the rollout of historic federal investments in rail and public transportation through major discretionary grant programs and policy initiatives led by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA), Federal Highway Administration and Federal Railroad Administration.

She also served as deputy director of sustainable housing and communities at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, vice president for policy at Reconnecting America and the Center for Transit-Oriented Development and co-founded the national nonprofit Transportation for America. Zimmerman began her public service career at the FTA following early work in transportation planning and engineering.

She has contributed her expertise through service on numerous boards and commissions, including the Virginia Passenger Rail Authority, the Arlington Transportation Commission and the Shared-Use Mobility Center. Zimmerman has advanced degrees from Pennsylvania State University and the University of Minnesota and has served as a visiting fellow with Virginia Tech’s Metropolitan Institute.

MCTS names next vice president/deputy CEO

MCTS has named Ruben Salas Jr. as vice president and deputy CEO. Salas brings 28 years of public transportation experience, with a strong background in large-scale operations, fleet maintenance and strategic leadership.

“Ruben’s hands-on experience, collaborative leadership style and proven record of operational excellence make him a great fit for MCTS,” said MCTS President and CEO Steve Fuentes. “His expertise in managing large-scale transit operations projects will be critical as MCTS works to advance public transit while maintaining financial stewardship for the people of Milwaukee County.”

Salas joins MCTS from Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART), where he served as assistant vice president of bus maintenance, leading a large, multi-divisional team of more than 400 employees. Prior to his role at DART, Salas began his public transit career on the frontline at Trinity Metro in the maintenance department, where he advanced within the organization to senior leadership. He helped modernize fleet and maintenance operations, improve fleet reliability, reduce overtime costs and strengthen day-to-day operations.

“I am honored to join Milwaukee County Transit System and contribute to its mission of connecting the community to jobs, education and life with essential transit services,” Salas said. “MCTS’ commitment to reliable, equitable and innovative transit service strongly aligns with my values and passion for public service. I look forward to supporting the people who make transit happen every single day.”

Trinity Metro brings on new vice president of economic development

Trinity Metro has brought on Mike Brennan as the agency’s new vice president of economic development. Most recently serving as president of Near Southside, Inc., he has a wide array of experience in public/private development partnerships and capital improvement projects.

At Trinity Metro, Brennan will plan, direct and manage the agency’s economic development activities, including advancing economic growth and maximizing the value of real estate assets. He will work closely with the business community, developers, property owners and other stakeholders to implement the agency’s economic development goals and objectives.

“We are pleased to welcome Mike to Trinity Metro,” said Trinity Metro President and CEO Richard Andreski. “He brings pioneering leadership in economic development and is widely respected by our Fort Worth community. Mike will be a key strategic leader as we unlock the full potential of transit-oriented development to drive regional growth, strengthen communities and maximize the long-term value of our transit investments.”

Brennan says he is looking forward to the future of the agency.

“I feel great about the next era of leadership at Near Southside, Inc., and I am extremely excited about this opportunity with Trinity Metro,” Brennan said. “We have such great potential around Trinity Metro’s stations. So many people wish to live or work in close proximity to convenient transit. Meeting that demand always requires collaboration among private and public sector partners, and I look forward to that work. I’m honored to join this wonderful Trinity Metro team and excited to collaborate with communities in station areas to pursue great projects.”

Brennan earned a bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University, a master's in urban planning from Harvard University Graduate School of Design and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners.

HRT names chief planning and development officer

HRT has named Karen Kitsis as its next chief planning and development officer, succeeding Ray Amoruso, who retired after 16 years at HRT and 44 years in transit nationwide.

“This addition to our senior leadership team exemplifies talent and dedication to transit, our customers and our communities,” said HRT President and CEO William Harrell. “As we welcome Karen, we also salute Mr. Amoruso for his contributions to HRT and the industry, and we congratulate him on a well-deserved retirement.”

Kitsis oversees the department responsible for the planning and scheduling of transit services, the long-range development of high-capacity systems, customer service and data analytics. A Hampton Roads native, Kitsis previously served as the deputy commissioner for the Connecticut Department of Transportation and had 10 years of experience at Sound Transit in Seattle, including a role as deputy executive director for capital project development from 2018-2023.

She has also worked in Virginia for the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission and as an industry consultant. This is her second time with HRT, having served as a transit development officer from 2008-2012.

Kitsis holds a master’s degree in urban planning from UCLA and is a certified planner through the American Planning Association. She also serves on the WTS International Board of Directors.